Craving coffee? These 13 independent cafes are opening up for takeaway and delivery

Susie Medland of Aldeburgh Munchies enjoying her first coffee as the cafe reopened as a takeaway Picture: ALDEBURGH MUNCHIES Aldeburgh Munchies

An increasing number of independent coffee shops are reopening for takeaways as lockdown eases. Here are 13 to choose from in Suffolk.

Delicious breakfast baps to take away from Aldeburgh Munchies Picture: ALDEBURGH MUNCHIES Delicious breakfast baps to take away from Aldeburgh Munchies Picture: ALDEBURGH MUNCHIES

Some are currently offering deliveries either instead of or in addition to takeaways, such as picnic boxes and baskets containing sumptuous afternoon teas.

Opening hours may be shorter than normal and it is often necessary to order well in advance, especially for items which have to be specially prepared,

Aldeburgh Munchies, High Street

The cafe is back open for takeaways, offering its organic Fairtrade Ethiopia Sidamo filter coffee. Its full takeaway menu includes breakfast sausage, bacon and egg baps, sandwiches, paninis, toasties, sausage rolls, pastries, cakes, freshly squeezed orange juice, thick shakes and Cornish pasties, with a summer salad bar coming soon.

JaCey's Coffee House in Ipswich, pictured while celebrating its 20th anniversary last year. Picture: ANDREW PAPWORTH JaCey's Coffee House in Ipswich, pictured while celebrating its 20th anniversary last year. Picture: ANDREW PAPWORTH

Owner Susie Medland said: “We reopened on June 1 just for takeaway, with just my senior management team returning from furlough, so only two staff, but the reception from our much-loved and missed regulars has been overwhelming, with so much love and happiness as they arrive from all over the county to say hi and give support.

“It’s been absolutely incredible, the feeling, I can’t tell you how wonderful it’s been. I want to tell our customers we love them and to keep it coming. We need all the support we can get. Together we are stronger.” For more details, visit @aldeburghmunchies on Facebook.

JaCey’s Coffee House, St Stephen’s Lane, Ipswich

This independent family-run coffee shop in Ipswich town centre, which celebrated its 20th anniversary last year, has just reopened for takeaways, with safeguards in place including a one-way system in and out of the shop, hand sanitiser on entry and social distancing, with card payments preferred.

One of the vegan cakes from Moriarty's in Bury St Edmunds Picture: MORIARTY'S One of the vegan cakes from Moriarty's in Bury St Edmunds Picture: MORIARTY'S

The cafe’s takeaway menu includes a range of coffees, cold drinks and all-day breakfasts. Options for lunch include baguettes, sandwiches, toasted sandwiches and jacket potatoes, as well as boxed salads. To see the full menu, visit @jaceyscoffeehouse on Facebook.

Moriarty’s Espresso and Cocktail Bar, Bury St Edmunds

There are various speciality coffees on the menu at this venue, which is open for takeaways from 10am to 4pm daily, 10am to 2pm on Sundays. Teas, cold drinks, cakes and burritos are also available, with all the food being vegan friendly. Salted caramel peanut cakes are one of the newest offerings, Moriarty’s also now offers picnic bags, which each contain a large sandwich, flatbreads with a choice of two dips, a selection of chocolates, slice of cake and a hot drink of your choice.

As well as offering takeaway drinks and cakes, Moriarty’s also has a basement speakeasy cocktail bar, which has launched a cocktail delivery and collection service, available on Fridays and Saturdays.

To place an order, Whatsapp Moriarty’s on 07588 106507. You can see the full menu at www.moriartys.online/

Catherine of Moriarty’s said: “it has been wonderful seeing customers again. When we first opened, everyone was very grateful to have a really good, proper cup of coffee. As time has progressed we are getting more questions about whether customers can sit down and enjoy their drinks and food. It is very sad that we are having to say no, but we know that this is not going to be for much longer.

“We have a pre-order online system for food and this has been working well, but we also allow customers to order on the day. Overall, the takeaways are going really well and we are extremely grateful for our customers coming out to support our efforts.”

Cafe Myra, St Nicholas Street, Ipswich

This cafe has launched a delivery service during lockdown, with afternoon tea specials at £15 per person or £7 for children, including sandwiches, fruit scones, mini pork and leek sausage rolls, desserts and a selection of tea bags, and their own Cafe Myra homemade strawberry jam. A special Father’s Day menu is also available for delivery.

The cafe is planning a strawberries and cream event from June 15 to 19, intended as a treat for people who are heading back to work as lockdown restrictions are further eased. Local strawberries and cream will be served safely from the cafe’s front doors with a choice of sauces, for £3.50 a bowl. For more details, visit @cafemyra on Facebook.

The Sandwich Shop, Hamilton Road, Felixstowe

Takeaway coffee, sausage rolls and traybakes are all on the menu at this cafe in Felixstowe town centre, along with freshly-made sandwiches. It is currently running with a reduced menu but said on its Facebook page: “We’ve increased the range now on offer as we slowly re emerge from lockdown.” Search for @thesandwichshopfelixstowe on Facebook.

Nourish Cafe, Newbourne

This popular cafe near Ipswich and Woodbridge is currently offering picnic boxes, which are handmade fresh to order and delivered within a two-mile radius of Newbourne, with collection also being available. The boxes are priced at £22 for one or £38.50 for two, and include sandwiches, sweet and savoury scones, sausage rolls and a variety of small cakes and cookies. Owner Tracey Ball said that more than 300 have been ordered so far.

They are also doing takeaway “world barbecue” nights each Friday, with a different international cuisine featured each week, which have proved extremely popular. The picnics need to be ordered three days in advance and the barbecues by Wednesday at midday. Nourish is currently preparing to reopen in early July. For more details, visit NourishCafeNewbourne on Facebook.

Picnic bags from Moriarty's in Bury St Edmunds Picture: MORIARTY'S Picnic bags from Moriarty's in Bury St Edmunds Picture: MORIARTY'S

The Crescent Cafe, Felixstowe

This cafe is currently open for collections from Wednesday to Sunday, with large, fresh bean coffees for £2.50 and a range of breakfasts available, including a full English, eggs Benedict and bacon or sausage baps. Hot lunches and snacks can also be preordered, as well as afternoon teas, which come in a choice of three sizes and include sandwiches, scones, Scotch eggs, fresh strawberries, cakes and more. To find out more and place an order, search for Crescent Cafe Felixstowe on Facebook.

Honey & Harvey, Riduna Park, Melton, Woodbridge

One of Suffolk’s best-known independent coffee houses, Honey & Harvey are reopening their Melton coffee shop, for takeaways only, from Thursday, June 11. It will be open from 8am to 3pm from ⁠Wednesday to Sunday, and is promising iced Mocha for customers to enjoy over the summer, as well as hot single estate coffees and teas.

The cafe uses locally sourced ingredients and suppliers where possible. It will be announcing more details about customer guidelines and what will be on the menu. For more information, visit @honeyandharvey on Facebook.

Really Rather Good, Abbeygate Street, Bury St Edmunds

If you’re craving coffee from this independent cafe, the good news is that it has just reopened, for takeaways only. All coffees are freshly prepared and made from an award-winning four bean blend. Its menu also includes loose leaf teas, milkshakes and smoothies, and it is offering a range of food as well.

Honey and Harvey in Melton is to reopen for takeaways. Picture: HONEY + HARVEY MANAGEMENT Honey and Harvey in Melton is to reopen for takeaways. Picture: HONEY + HARVEY MANAGEMENT

Current opening times are 8.15am to 3pm from Monday to Saturday and 9am to 3pm on Sunday. For more details, visit @reallyrathergood on Facebook. This coffee shop also has its own online shop selling coffees (including a Suffolk blend) and other drinks to prepare at home.

Cobblers Cafe and Wine Bar, Hadleigh

This Hadleigh cafe is currently open for takeaway coffee, sandwiches, cakes and ice cream and is also offering lunch deliveries in the local area. Baguettes and wraps start from £2.75, and hot bacon baguettes are also available for £2.95.

Desserts include waffles with caramel, strawberry or chocolate sauce, with extra toppings such as ice cream, sliced banana or Nutella. Milkshakes are available in strawberry, chocolate or vanilla, and Tiptree patisserie cakes, muffins and traybakes are also on the menu, as well as Gluten-free fruit cake made on the premises. Cobblers is open 10am to 6pm, seven days a week. For more details, visit Cobblers Cafe and Wine Bar on Facebook.

Owners of the Cobblers cafe and wine bar in Hadleigh, Fay Carfoot and Rob Wicks Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND Owners of the Cobblers cafe and wine bar in Hadleigh, Fay Carfoot and Rob Wicks Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

The Stables Coffee Shop and Sandwich Bar, Brightwell Barns, Ipswich

If you fancy a cream tea, you can order it in advance to collect from this coffee shop. It is also possible to choose a savoury cream tea with cheese scones and chilli jam, or an afternoon tea with sandwiches, Scotch eggs, pork pies, homemade cakes and scones with jam and clotted cream.

Other items available to order include a wide range of homemade cakes and picnic bags. Orders can be collected on Thursday, Friday and Saturday mornings, and need to be placed 48 hours in advance. For more details, visit @thestablescoffeeshop on Facebook.

Everyday’s Sundae, Walberswick, Southwold

Coffee and ice cream are two of the top attractions at this small shop, which reopened in mid-May with social distancing measures in place. Sausage rolls, quiche, croissants and cakes are all available too, and the shop regularly posts on Facebook about what is available, also giving updates on the coastal weather. For more details, visit @everydayssundae on Facebook.

Wild Strawberry Cafe, Market Hill, Woodbridge

In the heart of Woodbridge town centre, this cafe has reopened to offer takeaway coffees, croissants and cakes, and is going to expand its menu and opening hours from next week. The new opening hours will be from 9am to 3pm from Thursday to Saturday.

The menu will include tea, cold drinks, milkshakes, slices of cake, traybakes, breakfasts, and, for pre-order only, sandwiches and salad boxes. For more details, visit @WildStrawberryCafe on Facebook.

• Is your independent coffee shop currently open or reopening for takeaways? Email judy.rimmer@archant.co.uk to be added to this list.