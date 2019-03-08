E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Could you enter or nominate a Tourism Champion

Family fun as invading armies put Colchester castle under seige for August bank holiday

PUBLISHED: 13:18 21 August 2019 | UPDATED: 13:18 21 August 2019

Watch out, watch out, theres a gladiator about. Members from the Britannia re-enactment society invade Colchester Castle to promote the up-coming gladiator/chariot spectacular in Colchester. Picture Andrew Partridge Wednesday 16/05/07

Watch out, watch out, theres a gladiator about. Members from the Britannia re-enactment society invade Colchester Castle to promote the up-coming gladiator/chariot spectacular in Colchester. Picture Andrew Partridge Wednesday 16/05/07

Ever watched a time travelling episode of Doctor Who or one of Hollywood's historical epics and caught yourself thinking: "Wouldn't it have been great to see Boudica sack Colchester or witnessed a battle in medieval England?" then this weekend could provide you with the next best thing as Colchester Castle finds itself under seige as it stages two days of blood and mayhem as Roman, Viking and Medieval invaders look to storm the battlements.

Re-enactors recreate the sight and sounds of the medieval battlefield as part of the Colchester Castle history alive weekend Photo: Colchester CastleRe-enactors recreate the sight and sounds of the medieval battlefield as part of the Colchester Castle history alive weekend Photo: Colchester Castle

Visitors to Colchester Castle over the weekend of August 24 and 25 will be treated to a thrilling multi-period re-enactment weekend. History will come alive in a truly magical setting, armies descending on the castle it is going to be a spectacular experience for the whole family.

You may also want to watch:

The weekend is being staged in collaboration with Historical Promotions, will allow young and old to take a journey back in time and learn more about the key moments of Colchester's history with this hands-on event.

The event is free after standard castle admission and organisers are suggesting visitors get into the spirit of the occasion by getting dressed up for the adventure.

Colchester castle basks in the summer sun waiting for the invading armies to arrive for their History Comes Alive weekend Photo: Gregg BrownColchester castle basks in the summer sun waiting for the invading armies to arrive for their History Comes Alive weekend Photo: Gregg Brown

Councillor Julie Young, portfolio holder for culture and performance, said: "There will be plenty of good old-fashioned family fun on offer over the Bank Holiday weekend. It may be noisy, but it'll also be great fun. Learn more about what life would have been like in Colchester's past, and take the opportunity to find out more by stopping and chatting to the team from Historical Promotions. This is a weekend where history comes alive!"

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Investors owed £25m after holiday park crash will only get £1.3m back

A luxury lodge at Norfolk Park which was owned by Dream Lodge Group Picture: GREGG BROWN

Flights, fireworks, fun - All you need to know about Clacton Airshow 2019

Team Raven performing at the Clacton Airshow. Picture: TDC

Butcher given zero food hygiene rating after fridges turned off overnight and jars left open

The store is closed with milk, drinks and olives in chillers. Picture: Archant

Matchday Recap: Jackson wins it deep into stoppage time at Portman Road

Andre Dozzell battles with Scott Wagstaff in the first half. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Police helicopter and dog units swoop on A12 underpass

Police swooped on an A12 underpass near Capel St Mary Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

Investors owed £25m after holiday park crash will only get £1.3m back

A luxury lodge at Norfolk Park which was owned by Dream Lodge Group Picture: GREGG BROWN

Flights, fireworks, fun - All you need to know about Clacton Airshow 2019

Team Raven performing at the Clacton Airshow. Picture: TDC

Butcher given zero food hygiene rating after fridges turned off overnight and jars left open

The store is closed with milk, drinks and olives in chillers. Picture: Archant

Matchday Recap: Jackson wins it deep into stoppage time at Portman Road

Andre Dozzell battles with Scott Wagstaff in the first half. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Police helicopter and dog units swoop on A12 underpass

Police swooped on an A12 underpass near Capel St Mary Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Man with kitchen knife ‘protruding from jeans’ arrested at music event

Police were called after Jason OReilly was spotted with a knife in Haverhill Picture: PHIL MORLEY

‘Callous’ care cuts blamed after bodies left rotting in retirement properties for months

Woodbridge mayor Eamonn O'’Nolan, pictured left, with residents of Mussidan Place, Woodbridge Picture: JAMIE HONEYWOOD

Man admits torching bus shelter and attacking shopper outside Co-op

The bus shelter in Wickham Market was destroyed by fire Picture: JULIAN EVANS

Five arrested after women assaulted

Some of the incidents took place at the Tesco car park in Newmarket Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Family fun as invading armies put Colchester castle under seige for August bank holiday

Watch out, watch out, theres a gladiator about. Members from the Britannia re-enactment society invade Colchester Castle to promote the up-coming gladiator/chariot spectacular in Colchester. Picture Andrew Partridge Wednesday 16/05/07
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists