Family fun as invading armies put Colchester castle under seige for August bank holiday

Watch out, watch out, theres a gladiator about. Members from the Britannia re-enactment society invade Colchester Castle to promote the up-coming gladiator/chariot spectacular in Colchester. Picture Andrew Partridge Wednesday 16/05/07

Ever watched a time travelling episode of Doctor Who or one of Hollywood's historical epics and caught yourself thinking: "Wouldn't it have been great to see Boudica sack Colchester or witnessed a battle in medieval England?" then this weekend could provide you with the next best thing as Colchester Castle finds itself under seige as it stages two days of blood and mayhem as Roman, Viking and Medieval invaders look to storm the battlements.

Re-enactors recreate the sight and sounds of the medieval battlefield as part of the Colchester Castle history alive weekend Photo: Colchester Castle Re-enactors recreate the sight and sounds of the medieval battlefield as part of the Colchester Castle history alive weekend Photo: Colchester Castle

Visitors to Colchester Castle over the weekend of August 24 and 25 will be treated to a thrilling multi-period re-enactment weekend. History will come alive in a truly magical setting, armies descending on the castle it is going to be a spectacular experience for the whole family.

The weekend is being staged in collaboration with Historical Promotions, will allow young and old to take a journey back in time and learn more about the key moments of Colchester's history with this hands-on event.

The event is free after standard castle admission and organisers are suggesting visitors get into the spirit of the occasion by getting dressed up for the adventure.

Colchester castle basks in the summer sun waiting for the invading armies to arrive for their History Comes Alive weekend Photo: Gregg Brown Colchester castle basks in the summer sun waiting for the invading armies to arrive for their History Comes Alive weekend Photo: Gregg Brown

Councillor Julie Young, portfolio holder for culture and performance, said: "There will be plenty of good old-fashioned family fun on offer over the Bank Holiday weekend. It may be noisy, but it'll also be great fun. Learn more about what life would have been like in Colchester's past, and take the opportunity to find out more by stopping and chatting to the team from Historical Promotions. This is a weekend where history comes alive!"