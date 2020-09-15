E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Firework display in Colchester cancelled due to social distancing rules

PUBLISHED: 11:44 15 September 2020 | UPDATED: 11:55 15 September 2020

The fireworks display in Castle Park , Colchester, has been cancelled this year Picture: ARCHANT

Another firework display has been cancelled because of coronavirus - the event in Colchester’s Castle Park.

Magician Michael J Fitch entertaining at a previous fireworks display in Colchester's Castle Park Picture: ARCHANTMagician Michael J Fitch entertaining at a previous fireworks display in Colchester's Castle Park Picture: ARCHANT

Organisers from the King Coel’s Kittens fundraising group had been planning a special event this year to mark their 50th display.

However, chairman and secretary Jackie Bowls said: “With the government restrictions on mass gatherings and the guidelines Colchester Borough Council have given us for this year, King Coel’s Kittens have decided that the event would not be viable . We would struggle to cover all the areas of requirements such as social distancing, timed entry and exit for the public and personal hygiene facilities.”

She said it would not have been possible to have the parade of the guy, or the live entertainment usually staged by magician Michael J Fitch.

“One of the biggest problems would be social distancing and monitoring of those people who choose not to pay to attend the event but gather around the outside perimeter of the fence.”

The event is one of the main annual fundraisers for King Coel’s Kittens, which buys “tangible items” for groups of people with special needs living in the local community.

The organisers added: “King Coel’s Kittens are very sad to have to cancel this years’ event but we have already booked for Friday, November 5, 2021, when we hope to put on a celebratory spectacular to remember.”

They thanked all those who have regularly supported the event, including Colchester Borough Council, Dynamics Fireworks, Marks Tey Radio for the PA, Zephyr Security for the stewards, St John Ambulance, RH Electrics for the lighting and the Mercury Theatre for the sale of tickets.

