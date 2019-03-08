Heavy Rain

Suffolk Punch celebrates 17th birthday at new home of Colchester Zoo

PUBLISHED: 07:59 08 June 2019

Oaken the Suffolk Punch Horse recently arrived at Colchester Zoo and is celebrating his 17th birthday. Picture: COLCHESTER ZOO

Oaken the Suffolk Punch Horse recently arrived at Colchester Zoo and is celebrating his 17th birthday. Picture: COLCHESTER ZOO

Archant

Colchester Zoo have welcomed Oaken the Suffolk Punch to its farm area following many years as a part of their four horse pulling team.

Oaken the Suffolk Punch Horse recently arrived at Colchester Zoo and is celebrating his 17th birthday. Picture: COLCHESTER ZOOOaken the Suffolk Punch Horse recently arrived at Colchester Zoo and is celebrating his 17th birthday. Picture: COLCHESTER ZOO

Oaken is an English breed of draught horse who recently marked turning 17 at his new home of Colchester Zoo.

The horse has only been at the zoo for the past few days but staff at the zoo say Oaken has already made a huge impact.

A spokesman for Colchester Zoo said: "Oaken has a lovely temperament and has already shown to be a gentle giant.

"His shiny chestnut coat and solid stature certainly make him stand out and he will gradually be introduced to the other horses and spend some time out in the fields while he settles into his new home."

Oaken the Suffolk Punch Horse recently arrived at Colchester Zoo and is celebrating his 17th birthday. Picture: COLCHESTER ZOOOaken the Suffolk Punch Horse recently arrived at Colchester Zoo and is celebrating his 17th birthday. Picture: COLCHESTER ZOO

The Suffolk Punch species is now a rare site in the UK, with the Suffolk Punch Trust working to increase the numbers of the breed.

They are well known for their part in helping shape the countries landscape, with their large stocky nature making them great at pulling the plough when the UK was first being industrialised.

Oaken is not currently available to see whilst he settles in, but should be available to meet in the coming weeks.

Police name motorcyclist who has died following crash near Kesgrave

The accident took place in Bell Lane at the junction with Foxhall Road. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

When and where to see the OVO Energy Women’s Tour in Suffolk and road closure details

The first stage of the OVO Energy Women's Tour at Southwold in 2018. Picture: Nick Butcher

Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Blues linked with versatile Bolton defender

Ipswich Town have been linked with a move for Bolton defender Harry Brockbank. Picture: BWFC/TWITTER

‘I think he’s got back to his best... it’s such a shame’ - McCarthy’s praise for injury victim Judge

Mick McCarthy believes Alan Judge is back to his best. Picture: PA

Visitors flock to enjoy a Taste of Sudbury

Taste of Sudbury had more than 60 stalls selling foods from around the world Picture: MARK LANGFORD

