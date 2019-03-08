Suffolk Punch celebrates 17th birthday at new home of Colchester Zoo

Oaken the Suffolk Punch Horse recently arrived at Colchester Zoo and is celebrating his 17th birthday. Picture: COLCHESTER ZOO Archant

Colchester Zoo have welcomed Oaken the Suffolk Punch to its farm area following many years as a part of their four horse pulling team.

Oaken is an English breed of draught horse who recently marked turning 17 at his new home of Colchester Zoo.

The horse has only been at the zoo for the past few days but staff at the zoo say Oaken has already made a huge impact.

A spokesman for Colchester Zoo said: "Oaken has a lovely temperament and has already shown to be a gentle giant.

"His shiny chestnut coat and solid stature certainly make him stand out and he will gradually be introduced to the other horses and spend some time out in the fields while he settles into his new home."

The Suffolk Punch species is now a rare site in the UK, with the Suffolk Punch Trust working to increase the numbers of the breed.

They are well known for their part in helping shape the countries landscape, with their large stocky nature making them great at pulling the plough when the UK was first being industrialised.

Oaken is not currently available to see whilst he settles in, but should be available to meet in the coming weeks.