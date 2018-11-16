Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Doctor Who and Harry Potter stars will bring comic book culture to life

PUBLISHED: 22:35 22 November 2018 | UPDATED: 22:35 22 November 2018

Comic con is returning to Ipswich Picture: UNLEASHED EVENTS

Comic con is returning to Ipswich Picture: UNLEASHED EVENTS

Archant

Colin Baker, best known for his role as the sixth Doctor Who will be coming to Ipswich as a comic con show returns fro the second time this year.

Characters at a previous Comic Con event Picture: UNLEASHED EVENTSCharacters at a previous Comic Con event Picture: UNLEASHED EVENTS

The sci-fi star will be joined by Josh Herdman who played Gregory Goyle from Harry Potter and Red Dwarf star Hattie Hayride when Ipswich Unleased takes place at Ipswich Town Football Club on Sunday, December 9.

Sharon Hall, event manager, said: “Ipswich Unleashed is a geeky family day out for all ages where you can meet guests from films, TV, costume characters, artists and cosplayers.

“We will have a trading area where visitors can get their hands on geeky collectables and toys that aren’t available anywhere else.

“We will also have two gaming areas and competitions running all day.”

You have the chance to meet well-known stars Picture: UNLEASHED EVENTSYou have the chance to meet well-known stars Picture: UNLEASHED EVENTS

Guests can high-five Bumble Bee and Optimus Prime, meet paranormal investigators and elimination specialists and visit the retro gaming area to add a touch of nostalgia to their day.

Fans will be dresses as their favourite superhero characters and can take part in the cosplay competitions.

The action packed day will run from 11am to 4pm. Adult tickets are £6, under 12s are £4 and under 5s get in for free.

Topic Tags:

DanceEast premieres modern Snow White for the MeToo age

Wed, 15:42 Andrew Clarke
Holly Noble dance company will be premiering Snow, a contemporary take on the Snow White story at DanceEast, Photo: Nick Rutter

Contemporary ballet director Holly Noble is premiering a new take on the Snow White legend at DanceEast this weekend. Arts editor Andrew Clarke spoke to her about the contemporary concerns reflected in the timeless story

West End smash-hit We Will Rock You coming to Ipswich

Tue, 16:42 Louisa Baldwin
We Will Rock You

Get ready to rock in 2019 as the much-loved musical based on the music of Queen is coming to the Ipswich Regent.

Ad Feature Bury’s theatre director explores what makes a great Christmas panto

Tue, 11:01 Andrew Clarke
Nanny Fanny (Chris Clarkson) will be battling the evil fairy Carabosse (Britt Lenting) in the Bury St Edmunds Theatre Royal pantomime Sleeping Beauty. Story, comedy and great songs are the key to a great pantomime Photo: Aaron Weight

There’s something special about a well-performed pantomime. Arts editor Andrew Clarke spoke to Karen Simpson, from Bury Theatre Royal, about what makes this great theatrical tradition so successful

Video Dreamboys, Ipswich Regent review: ‘Definitely not for the faint-hearted’

Mon, 10:32 Rachel Edge
Dreamboys on stage. Picture: @Dreamboys

It’s safe to say that the Dreamboys received a grand reception at the Regent theatre in Ipswich on Friday night.

Review: David O’Doherty, Ipswich Corn Exchange Friday, November 16 2018

Friday, November 16, 2018 Jason Noble
Irish comedian and author David O'Doherty Picture: ANTONY KELLY

From rambling stories about dispensing sockfulls of change into an ATM to regaling the vagaries of living with a jazz musician, Irish funnyman David O’Doherty’s latest bonkers brand of comedy proved a hit.

The 2018 Panto Guide: What’s playing in Suffolk and Essex

Friday, November 16, 2018 Andrew Clarke
Nanny Fanny (Chris Clarkson) will be battling the evil fairy Carabosse (Britt Lenting) in the Bury St Edmunds Theatre Royal pantomime Sleeping Beauty. Story, comedy and great songs are the key to a great pantomime Photo: Aaron Weight

With the Christmas season now almost upon us, our theatres are dusting down their stock of bad jokes, readying themselves for two months of festive fun. Arts editor Andrew Clarke casts an eye over the pantomimes seeking to entertain us this year

Video Enjoy a free workout with The Dreamboys in an Ipswich gym

Thursday, November 15, 2018 Megan Aldous
The Dreamboys on tour. Picture: THE DREAMBOYS/SCHEVERST PHOTOGRAPHY

Gym goers of Ipswich are invited to a free workout with exotic-dancers The Dreamboys to raise money for Children in Need.

Opinion Review: Ross Noble’s El Hablador, Ipswich Regent – Expect sore ribs, aching cheeks and absolute nonsense

Wednesday, November 14, 2018 Emily Townsend
Comedian Ross Noble performed at the Ipswich Regent theatre tonight Picture: JOHN MCMURTRIE

When you watch a comedian like Ross Noble, you’ve got to expect the unexpected.

Sir Ian McKellen is to bring Gandalf and Shakespeare to Suffolk on birthday tour

Friday, November 9, 2018 Andrew Clarke
Sir Ian McKellen who is celebrating his 80th birthday by touring the nation's regional theatres including stops at the New Wolsey, Ipswich, Colchester Mercury and Bury Theatre Royal. Photo: Oliver Rosser, Feast Creative

Acting legend Sir Ian McKellen is touring the region next celebrating his 80th birthday and raising money for regional theatre. Arts editor Andrew Clarke finds out more about this ‘must-see’ event

Most read

“You are not disabled, you are fake” – Man shouts and swears at woman with guide dog

Police would like to speak with this man in connection with the incident Picture: BRITISH TRANSPORT POLICE

Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre 2018: Travel information

The packed Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre last year at Angel Hill Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

Updated Police nab 13 drivers taking phone pictures of A11 lorry crash

The overturned lorry in Thetford. Picture: Lorna Willis

Stoke High pupil ‘not at school’ as Home Office closes investigation

Stoke High School in Ipswich Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

‘Paul gets it... he wants a buzzing cauldron with non-stop chanting’ - Lambert meets fans to help improve atmosphere

Paul Lambert invited a group of Ipswich Town fans to Playford Road. Picture: BLUE ACTION

Taxmen going after ‘easy targets’ with devastating new loan charge, MP warns

Waveney MP Peter Aldous. Picture: James Bass

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24