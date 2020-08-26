E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Outdoor cinema arrives this summer in Southwold

PUBLISHED: 18:28 26 August 2020 | UPDATED: 18:28 26 August 2020

Two of Suffolk writer Richard Curtis' greatest films, Notting Hill and Love Actually are being screened at Southwold's outdoor cinema event PA Photo/Andrew Milligan

With social gatherings and arts performances severely limited by Covid-19 restrictions Southwold is introducing outdoor cinema as a means to provide safe, socially distanced entertainment this summer.

Actors Hugh Grant and Keira Knightley arrive for the UK Charity film Premiere of Love Actually. The film is being screened in aid of Comic Relief at Southwold Outdoor Cinema . PA Photo: Ian West.Actors Hugh Grant and Keira Knightley arrive for the UK Charity film Premiere of Love Actually. The film is being screened in aid of Comic Relief at Southwold Outdoor Cinema . PA Photo: Ian West.

This community event, organised by Southwold Town Council and supported by Southwold Common Trust, will be launched next week with two of the most iconic British feel-good films. Two nights of entertainment on Southwold Common will commence with screenings of Love Actually, on Wednesday September 2, and Notting Hill on Thursday September 3 2020.

Audiences will watch these classic films from the UK’s largest 42ft screen and will listen via state of the art noise-cancelling headphones, all whilst sat in their very own socially distanced pitches.

Hosted within an area of outstanding natural beauty, the venue situated by the water tower on Southwold Common will open at 5.30pm for ticket holders that would like to arrive early and enjoy a picnic together. The film will start just after sunset, at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £12 per person and are being sold in groups of 2, 4 or 6. Each group will be assigned a pitch and audiences are encouraged to bring your own chairs and blankets to ensure complete safety and allow for social distancing. For those that want to embrace the outdoor cinema experience even further, the first two rows are available as VIPs at £15 per person.

Never will the iconic lines, “I’m just a girl, standing in front of a boy asking him to love her”…or “If you look for it, I’ve got a sneaky feeling you’ll find that love actually is all around.” be appreciated more than sitting snuggled with your household or support bubble under the Suffolk stars on a warm summer’s evening.

A percentage of proceeds from the event will be donated to Comic Relief and Southwold Common Trust. This event has been produced with the primary focus to offer residents and tourists the opportunity to experience a safe, socially distanced cinema event that can be attended and enjoyed by young and old from the same households or support bubbles.

Tickets can be bought from Southwold’s new event website, www.southwoldevents.seatedly.com Prices start from £12 per person for a standard ticket and £15 per person for a VIP front two rows ticket.

