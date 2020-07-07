E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Comedy line-up announced for Chelmsford’s Car Park Party

PUBLISHED: 16:55 07 July 2020 | UPDATED: 16:55 07 July 2020

Maureen Younger who is appearing at Chelmaford's Car Park Comedy Party Photo: Comedy Store

Maureen Younger who is appearing at Chelmaford's Car Park Comedy Party Photo: Comedy Store

Chelmsford’s Car Park Comedy party, staged in association with The Comedy Store, have announced their line-up for their night of drive-in laughs on July 31.

Tom Lucy who is appearing at Chelmaford's Car Park Comedy Party Photo: Comedy StoreTom Lucy who is appearing at Chelmaford's Car Park Comedy Party Photo: Comedy Store

Set up as a distanced drive-in gig, there will be two sets during the evening featuring comedy circuit stalwarts Maureen Younger, Mark Simmons, Tom Lucy and Ian Stone, hosted by Markus Birdman. They promise a lorry-load of laughs are guaranteed and the shows will be putting smiles on faces in every car.

An experienced and versatile comedian, Markus Birdman is one of stand-up’s most well-travelled comedians. Not afraid to push the limits of what society deems appropriate, Birdman’s comedy is witty, controversial, topical and at times downright silly; a perfect combination to host at Chelmsford.

Maureen Younger is frank, fast, feisty, sharp and engaging – honest humour with attitude. Known for her quick wit and sharp audience interaction, she is one of the few (if only) comedians who performs regularly at mainstream, urban, gay and Asian comedy nights. Time Out reviewed her act saying: “If you have been lucky enough to see her perform you will be fully aware of just how funny and engaging this woman is.”

A master of one-liners, Mark Simmons has made a career from the feat having won numerous awards for his show ‘One-Linerer’. Constantly on the rise, and since being in the finals of several noteworthy competitions such as Leicester Mercury Comedian of The Year, So You Think You’re Funny and the NATY Award, he has supported Seann Walsh, Rob Beckett and Rob Brydon on their national tours as well as one off shows supporting Michael McIntyre, Sean Lock and Jack Dee.

Starting at just 16, Tom Lucy quickly rose through the comedy club circuit to became one of the youngest professional stand-up comedians in the world. Tom has performed two sell-out runs at the Edinburgh Festival, in 2017 and 2018, picking up rave reviews and adding extra shows due to demand. In Spring 2019, Tom embarked on his first headline UK tour which included a sold out show at London’s Leicester Square Theatre. Tom is a regular face on various comedy TV shows on Comedy Central, BBC and ITV and recently supported Jack Whitehall on his latest enormous UK Arena Tour which included 4 nights at London’s O2 Arena.

Finally, ranked amongst the top ten stand-ups in Britain by The Independent, Ian Stone is one of the most talented topical acts in the country. Edgy and provocative, with an easy-going manner and self-depreciating style, Ian is at great ease bantering with an audience.

Following on from Car Park Comedy, Chelmsford City Racecourse will further host Car Park Theatre and Car Park Karaoke on Saturday August 1.

There will be limited tickets priced at £35 per car. Tickets are available here.

