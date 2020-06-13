Where can you order an afternoon tea to deliver to Dad for Father’s Day?

With Father’s Day fast approaching, maybe you can’t take Dad out for a meal this year - but you can order a special afternoon tea for delivery.

Father’s Day is on Sunday, June 21 this year. Although lockdown has eased since Mother’s Day, many sons and daughters may still not be able to see their father in person, particularly if they are shielding - so sending a tea could be a great way to celebrate.

A number of companies are offering boxed teas on a Father’s Day theme, but you will have to hurry, as these tend to get booked up fast.

This is just a taster of what’s available locally. Many other bakeries, tearooms, catering companies and coffee shops across the area may also be able to deliver something special for Father’s Day, if you phone them or visit their social media pages.

Country Cuisine, based near Aldeburgh

This company normally does catering for functions such as weddings, but during lockdown it has branched out to offer afternoon teas for delivery in the Aldeburgh, Southwold and Woodbridge areas.

It is offering “The Governor” afternoon tea as a Father’s Day special for £15 per head, including several sweet treats laced with alcohol - a chocolate and Adnams bitter cake, gin and tonic cheesecake and Aspall cider doughnut, as well as an Almond Bakewell tartlet and fresh baked scone with jam and vanilla whipped cream.

Savouries in the basket include assorted finger sandwiches, a fresh-baked parmesan scone, a free-range Blythburgh pork hand-made sausage roll and homemade Blythburgh pork scratchings, and more.

They also offer more traditional afternoon teas on other days (or you could also choose this for Dad).

For full details, search for @countrycuisinesuffolk on Facebook or call 078858 19238.

Angel Delights, Hadleigh

This is another catering company which has branched out to offer tea deliveries, It is taking bookings for afternoon teas including a tempting range of sandwiches, scones and cakes, and giving a complimentary Father’s Day shortbread heart with every booking. The afternoon tea is £10 per person.

For more details, visit @angeldelightshadleigh on Facebook.

Jake’s Bakes, Ipswich

This company has created a special “Gentleman’s Afternoon Tea” for Father’s Day, including large cheese scones, two flavours of sandwiches on thick granary bread, pork pies, homemade chutney, cheese and chive savoury muffins and rocky road, at £22.99 for two people including free delivery in Ipswich. Standard afternoon teas are also available.

If your father has a sweet tooth, option is a limited edition treatbox including Mars brownie, Yorkie rocky road and Millionaire brownie, at £10 for six pieces. Orders for the treatbox will be accepted up to June 19. For more details, visit @jakesbakess on Facebook.

Harriets Cafe Tearooms, Bury St Edmunds

Harriet’s is offering afternoon tea in a box for Father’s Day, including finger sandwiches, scones, cream, jam, patisseries and fresh leaf tea, for £10 per person. You can also add a box of six macaroons for £8.50, and 20cl of Prosecco for £6.

As well as delivering to the Bury area, the cafe also covers the Ipswich, Stowmarket and Sudbury areas. Visit @harrietscafetearooms on Facebook for more details.

Baileys 2 Coffee and Tearooms, Bury St Edmunds

This company is offering a range of afternoon tea packages for collection and delivery, with late collection slots on Saturday, June 20. Savoury add-ons include sausage rolls and pork pies, while celebration cakes are another option. For more details, search for Baileys 2 on Facebook.