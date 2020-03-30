Coronavirus: Aldeburgh Festival cancelled

Snape Maltings has announced the cancellation of this year’s Aldeburgh Festival. The 2020 festival would have been the 73rd Aldeburgh Festival and this is the first time in its history that it will not go ahead.

Snape Maltings’ Chief Executive, Roger Wright said that they had waited before making a final decision because it had been hoped that some of the events may have been able to go ahead but the way that the Coronavirus lockdown had shown that even a limited festival was not possible.

He said: “It is with enormous sadness that we have to cancel the 2020 Aldeburgh Festival. Given the current unprecedented circumstances, this will not be a surprise but, nonetheless, we know how disappointing it is for our audiences, friends and supporters and for the entire creative community which would have been involved in presenting the events we had planned in June.

“We have waited to take this decision in the hope that we may have been able to present some of our events, given the variety of activity that the festival offers. But as recent days have made clear that hope was above reality and I recognise that everyone needs clarity in order to be able to plan, even though it is a message that we would never have wanted to deliver. We will endeavour to present at least some of the planned activity at future dates, not least the music we were expecting to premiere.

“We will contact all ticket holders and we continue to be grateful for all those who, regarding next month’s cancelled performances, have made donations rather than asking for refunds but we are also very well aware of what an uncertain time it is for everyone.”

“All of my colleagues join me in looking forward to a time when we can be back together in this unique place, having our lives enhanced by the power of live music.”

He added that they would be delaying the announcement of the August Snape Proms series to allow them to continue monitoring Government advice and will give a further update on this in due course.