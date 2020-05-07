Sir Tom Jones postpones Newmarket Nights concert until 2021

Tom Jones will no longer be performing at Newmarket Nights this year, as his event has been postponed to 2021 due to coronavirus. Picture: TOM DYMOND © Tom Dymond

Fans of Sir Tom Jones will have to wait until next year to see the Welsh superstar perform at Newmarket Nights, as the popular music event becomes the latest victim of coronavirus.

His headline show, which was set to take place on Friday, July 24 at Newmarket Racecourses, has been postponed due to the ongoing public health situation.

Organisers have confirmed that they have secured a date for the ‘Delilah’ singer to perform in 2021, where he will be headlining Newmarket Nights on Friday, July 23.

In a statement, Sir Tom Jones said: “I’m really sorry to have to inform you that my shows scheduled for this summer have had to be postponed until next year.

“As you most likely are aware, public performances are sadly not going forward as normal for just about everyone who works in music and entertainment.

“My team have been monitoring the UK government advice on organised gatherings and I now need to take this action to ensure the protection of fans, my crew and everyone who works in support of the shows. It is also important to help ease the pressure on those working on the frontline to fight this virus.

“You all know how much I love performing but everybody’s safety must come first. Behind the scenes we’ve been working with local promoters to re-schedule all the shows from this summer as closely as possible.”

Tickets will be automatically transferred to the 2021 show at the same price and gig goers will receive their new tickets to the original email address they booked with.

If you’re unable to attend in 2021 you have the chance to transfer your booking to an e-voucher to go to another Jockey Club Live music event at a later date.

The Jockey Club Live will add 10% extra value to your original booking value, plus round it up to the nearest £5 for you to use on any future Jockey Club Live music event of your choice.

Alternatively if you would like a refund, simply visit thejockeyclub.co.uk/live and fill in your details to request a refund. Once requested you will receive a full refund within 21 days.

If you’ve booked hospitality for these events the Jockey Club Live team will be in touch shortly to explain the options available to you.