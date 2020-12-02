DanceEast lands Jerwood award to invest in a digital future

DanceEast's Centre For Advanced Training students in performance.The new digital suite will allow both students and professionals to develop work in a virtual world. Photo: Rachel Cherry All images are the intellectual property of Rachel Cherry

DanceEast has announced that with the help of a £60,000 grant from the Jerwood Foundation they are creating a digital suite which will not only extend their online provision but will also future-proof the facilities to be found at the iconic Jerwood DanceHouse.

Capturing a virtual dance performance in the new 'green screen' studio inside the Jerwood DanceHouse Photo: Chris Nash Capturing a virtual dance performance in the new 'green screen' studio inside the Jerwood DanceHouse Photo: Chris Nash

DanceEast first formed a relationship with the Jerwood Foundation ten years ago when they provided a major part of the funding which allowed the company to move to its new home on the Ipswich Waterfront. The ambition was to place Ipswich at the heart of dance development in the UK, by providing a state-of-the-art dance facility for both artists and the wider community to use and to experience great dance.

This latest award from the Jerwood Foundation will mean that DanceEast can be part of the ongoing development of a digital dance network in the UK. Brendan Keaney, DanceEast artistic director, said that the new facilities will provide a vital facility for dancers, choreographers, artists and freelancers as they look to a future beyond the challenges presented by the coronavirus pandemic.

He said: ‘We are incredibly grateful to Jerwood Foundation for this funding to enable us to realise our ambition and position DanceEast at the centre of digital dance innovation in the UK. The foundation has been amazingly supportive of us in the past, having provided significant funding towards the capital campaign to create the beautiful purpose-built dance house that we are lucky enough to call home.

Crafting a digital performance in Editing Suite 2 at the Jerwood DanceHouse Photo: DanceEast Crafting a digital performance in Editing Suite 2 at the Jerwood DanceHouse Photo: DanceEast

“They understood the DanceEast vision then, to provide state of the art facilities here in Ipswich that would attract the world’s most renowned choreographers and artists – it seems only fitting now that The Jerwood Foundation have invested in the next chapter for this wonderful dance house, helping both DanceEast and the sector move towards a brighter and more exciting future for dance.”

He added that ten years on DanceEast remains committed to its original ambition of creating and showcasing great dance. “To this end, DanceEast has a mission to enhance the Jerwood DanceHouse, not only future proofing it, but driving forward a new and exciting era for dance by creating a digitally friendly building. The organisation was first able to launch the project and invest in its digital infrastructure through a grant from the New Anglia LEP’s Business Resilience and Recovery Scheme, along with generous contributions from other foundations and individuals.”

Work carried out during lockdown has enabled them to install a flexible ‘green screen’ broadcast studio, with pre- and post-production facilities. This sector leading facility will enable the organisation to offer dance artists a ‘high end’ research and development space to create new work for digital distribution.

Alan Grieve, chairman and Lara Wardle, executive director, at the Jerwood Foundation said: “This grant reaffirms our longstanding relationship with DanceEast. We continue to admire their vision and entrepreneurial spirit and are delighted to enable this future-facing and timely project to move ahead.”