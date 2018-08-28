Snow

A star from The Undateables has described Ipswich as a ‘lovely place’

PUBLISHED: 20:29 31 January 2019

Daniel Wakeford from The Undateables with band mates Lizzy Carey and Gareth Evans in Ipswich Picture: MEGAN ALDOUS

Daniel Wakeford from The Undateables with band mates Lizzy Carey and Gareth Evans in Ipswich Picture: MEGAN ALDOUS

Daniel Wakeford, who is a popular contestant on the Channel 4 show, has spent the afternoon performing for children ahead of gig.

The 30 year old will take to the stage at The Smokehouse venue on South Street to play at his sold-out show this evening.

It is the first time Daniel has visited Ipswich and despite it being a brisk visit it has left a good impression.

He said: “It is a very lovely place. I am really really looking forward to performing here tonight.”

Read more: Star from The Undateables to perform at local gig

Daniel Wakeford and his band with the children from iRock Musti Yildiz, Caydon Meadows and Matt Clarkson. Picture: MEGAN ALDOUSDaniel Wakeford and his band with the children from iRock Musti Yildiz, Caydon Meadows and Matt Clarkson. Picture: MEGAN ALDOUS

Daniel’s band mate Gareth Evans, who plays the guitar, added that they hope they can return soon.

Tickets for the show sold out in just 60 minutes resulting in organisers being keen for a second date.

Joe Bailey, director of The Smokehouse, spoke to us after the quick sell: “We would love to have him do a second date but we would look at holding it at a bigger venue to meet the demand of the public.”

Read more: Tickets to see Daniel Wakeford from The Undateables sell out in an hour

The trio will perfrom at 9pm at The Smokehouse in Ipswich Picture: MEGAN ALDOUSThe trio will perfrom at 9pm at The Smokehouse in Ipswich Picture: MEGAN ALDOUS

Daniel and his band mates Gareth Evans and Lizzy Carey answered several questions from the youngsters who form iRock.

In particular the children were keen to know Daniel’s favourite food, his preferred music genre, and his top artists.

Daniel revealed: “It is all about burgers and chips in particular McDonald’s. My favourite type of music is pop songs, solos, love songs and rock songs. I like ABBA, Elvis Presley, Bucks Fizz, Westlife, David Bowie, Cliff Richard, and The Beatles.”

Once question time had finished iRock were treated to a seeing Daniel and his band in action.

Watch the performance for yourself on the video above.

