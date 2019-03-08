BBC cameraman for Attenborough gives book talk in Suffolk

Lindsay McCrae filmed in the Antarctic for 11 months for David Attenborough's BBC Dynasties series. Picture: HODDER & STOUGHTON PUBLISHERS Archant

A cameraman for the BBC has written a book about his time living in Antarctica filming wildlife for the David Attenborough series Dynasties

Lindsay McCrae has now written a book about his time spent filming emperor penguins for the BBC's Dynasties series. Picture: HODDER & STOUGHTON PUBLISHERS Lindsay McCrae has now written a book about his time spent filming emperor penguins for the BBC's Dynasties series. Picture: HODDER & STOUGHTON PUBLISHERS

Award-winning filmmaker Lindsay McCrae will be discussing his new book called My Penguin Year: Living with the Emperors at Woodbridge Library giving an insight into life with the emperor penguin.

Filming the nature documentary caused Mr McCrae to miss the birth of his first son as it meant complete isolation for a year, eight months of which were spent in an extremely harsh winter.

Mr McCrae won a Bafta this year for his photography skills for the series which aired in November last year on the species now listed as "near threatened" and will be giving an illustrated talk on his experiences.

Doors open 7.30pm Friday, November 1 and tickets cost £20 including a copy of the book from Browsers Bookshop. Tel:01394 388890