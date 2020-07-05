E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Suffolk teenager creates online game during lockdown

PUBLISHED: 18:58 05 July 2020

Harry Rogerson has created a computer game during lockdown. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Harry Rogerson has created a computer game during lockdown. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

A teenager from Suffolk has created a new computer game from scratch during lockdown.

Harry Rogerson has created a computer game during lockdown. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNHarry Rogerson has created a computer game during lockdown. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Harry Rogerson is a 15-year-old computer enthusiast from Debenham, developed an online game called Oxygen.

You may also want to watch:

The talented teenager who goes to Debenham High School, has taught himself JavaScript, HTML and CSS, all of which are ways of coding websites and online applications. Harry even composed the music for his game using GarageBand, and used his Photoshop knowledge to draw the pixel art graphics.

He said: “I wanted to write a 2D game simply because I saw a game developer on YouTube designing and coding a game from scratch, and I wanted to give it a try. All of my previous games have been like recreations of ‘Flappy Bird’, and other basic games with simple shapes like squares moving around on the screen; they weren’t very sophisticated, so this time I wanted to make a proper, professional online game that people could actually enjoy.”

Here is a link to Harry’s game for you to try out.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Reports of Suffolk coronavirus ‘spike’ sparked by just three cases – here is what is actually happening

National newspaper reports that Suffolk could go into a local lockdown were based on just one extra coronavirus test result Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘She has gone to be an angel now’ - mum’s heartbreak at tragic death of Hope, 22

Hope Denning, who has died aged 22, was described by her mother Lorna as

Lost in lockdown – the Suffolk businesses which have closed due to coronavirus

(L-R) Casablanca, Bounce, and The Rampant Horse. Picture: ARCHANT/TIM LEGGETT

Coronavirus infection rate in Suffolk plummets to among lowest in England

Coronavirus infection rates in Suffolk are among the lowest in England, according to public health data (stock image) Picture: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

How Suffolk will cope with community outbreaks of coronavirus

Suffolk County Council have outlined their response to coronavirus outbreaks in the county Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Reports of Suffolk coronavirus ‘spike’ sparked by just three cases – here is what is actually happening

National newspaper reports that Suffolk could go into a local lockdown were based on just one extra coronavirus test result Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘She has gone to be an angel now’ - mum’s heartbreak at tragic death of Hope, 22

Hope Denning, who has died aged 22, was described by her mother Lorna as

Lost in lockdown – the Suffolk businesses which have closed due to coronavirus

(L-R) Casablanca, Bounce, and The Rampant Horse. Picture: ARCHANT/TIM LEGGETT

Coronavirus infection rate in Suffolk plummets to among lowest in England

Coronavirus infection rates in Suffolk are among the lowest in England, according to public health data (stock image) Picture: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

How Suffolk will cope with community outbreaks of coronavirus

Suffolk County Council have outlined their response to coronavirus outbreaks in the county Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

‘Inmates treat jail like holiday camp’ – ex-prisoner’s claims on life at open prison

A former inmate has spoken out over security and drugs issues at Hollesley Bay, Suffolk Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Stunning collection of supercars gather on Felixstowe seafront

A McLaren on display at the supercar meet in Felixstowe Picture: Andy Jacklin

Teenager’s driving ban after 20 people used road as race track

Lee O'Brien received a driving ban for his part in the event Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Armed police swoop on ‘man with 12-inch knife’ in Suffolk town

Officers from the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team arrested a man in Bury St Edmunds overnight (file photo) Picture: ARCHANT

How campsites in Suffolk will look after receiving green light to reopen

Guy and Maria Hindley reopened The Croft Campsite on Super Saturday Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN