Suffolk teenager creates online game during lockdown
PUBLISHED: 18:58 05 July 2020
Archant
A teenager from Suffolk has created a new computer game from scratch during lockdown.
Harry Rogerson is a 15-year-old computer enthusiast from Debenham, developed an online game called Oxygen.
The talented teenager who goes to Debenham High School, has taught himself JavaScript, HTML and CSS, all of which are ways of coding websites and online applications. Harry even composed the music for his game using GarageBand, and used his Photoshop knowledge to draw the pixel art graphics.
He said: “I wanted to write a 2D game simply because I saw a game developer on YouTube designing and coding a game from scratch, and I wanted to give it a try. All of my previous games have been like recreations of ‘Flappy Bird’, and other basic games with simple shapes like squares moving around on the screen; they weren’t very sophisticated, so this time I wanted to make a proper, professional online game that people could actually enjoy.”
Here is a link to Harry’s game for you to try out.
