Suffolk teenager creates online game during lockdown

Harry Rogerson has created a computer game during lockdown. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

A teenager from Suffolk has created a new computer game from scratch during lockdown.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Harry Rogerson has created a computer game during lockdown. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Harry Rogerson has created a computer game during lockdown. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Harry Rogerson is a 15-year-old computer enthusiast from Debenham, developed an online game called Oxygen.

You may also want to watch:

The talented teenager who goes to Debenham High School, has taught himself JavaScript, HTML and CSS, all of which are ways of coding websites and online applications. Harry even composed the music for his game using GarageBand, and used his Photoshop knowledge to draw the pixel art graphics.

He said: “I wanted to write a 2D game simply because I saw a game developer on YouTube designing and coding a game from scratch, and I wanted to give it a try. All of my previous games have been like recreations of ‘Flappy Bird’, and other basic games with simple shapes like squares moving around on the screen; they weren’t very sophisticated, so this time I wanted to make a proper, professional online game that people could actually enjoy.”

Here is a link to Harry’s game for you to try out.