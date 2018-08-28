Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 5°C

min temp: -3°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

‘We’re doomed’ Is there another disastrous Dad’s Army remake on the horizon?

PUBLISHED: 11:00 02 February 2019

Dad's Army Starring Clive Dunn, John Laurie, Arthur Lowe, John Le Mesurier Photo: Columbia Tri-Star

Dad's Army Starring Clive Dunn, John Laurie, Arthur Lowe, John Le Mesurier Photo: Columbia Tri-Star

Who do they think they are kidding? Dad’s Army is about to be demeaned again by yet another pointless re-make. The original series remains the BBC’s comedy masterpiece. You could even describe it as a comedy-drama as elements of the story were very emotional (Mum’s Army - the Brief Encounter pastiche) and at times tragic (Getting The Bird – when Sergeant Wilson is reunited with his daughter and Branded – when Godfrey is shunned for being a conscientious objector only to be revealed as the holder of the Military Medal).

Dad's Army (Left-Right) Arthur Lowe and John Le Mesurier Photo: Columbia Tri-StarDad's Army (Left-Right) Arthur Lowe and John Le Mesurier Photo: Columbia Tri-Star

Dad’s Army worked because it thrived on rich, character-led stories, played by very distinctive and capable actors. Over the years writers Jimmy Perry and David Croft made the characters more and more like the actors who played them, so Captain Mainwaring shared many of the same traits as his creator Arthur Lowe and Sergeant Wilson became almost indistinguishable from actor John Le Mesurier and Private Fraser (We’re doomed) took on more of John Laurie’s dour view on the world. The only member of the platoon who was still acting by the end was Clive Dunn whose character Corporal Jones was several decades older than the man who played him.

So when digital channel Gold announced that they were remaking three “lost” episodes from the second series I shuddered. Had the programme makers learnt nothing from the disastrous 2016 movie starring Toby Jones, Bill Nighy and Catherine Zeta-Jones?

The biggest problem faced by the movie was the fact that the new cast could never play the characters who populated the Walmington-on-Sea Home Guard because the characters resembled so closely the actors who played them. To all intents and purposes you have to impersonate Arthur Lowe in order to be Captain Mainwaring.

Staging a new Dad’s Army is not like creating a new Shakespeare role. You can’t put your own stamp on Sergeant Wilson or The Vicar, Timothy Farthing, in the way you could do as Henry V or Falstaff. So, why try?

Classic Dad's Army. L to R John Le Mesurier as Sgt Wilson, Arnold Ridley as Private Godfrey, Arthur Lowe as Captain Mainwaring, Colin Bean as Private Sponge and Clive Dunn as Lance Cpl Jones. Photo: BBCClassic Dad's Army. L to R John Le Mesurier as Sgt Wilson, Arnold Ridley as Private Godfrey, Arthur Lowe as Captain Mainwaring, Colin Bean as Private Sponge and Clive Dunn as Lance Cpl Jones. Photo: BBC

Dad’s Army is still a much-loved fixture on both the BBC and Gold. There are plenty of episodes to enjoy, so it really doesn’t matter that three early episodes are missing. If you feel the need to ‘have the set’ then the relevant episodes are available as audio recordings, recorded for radio by the original cast which must be preferable to having actors pretend to be Bill Pertwee as Hodges or James Beck as Private Walker.

Gold have announced that they will be re-making the episodes The Loneliness of the Long Distance Walker, A Stripe for Frazer and Under Fire. The black and white episodes, broadcast in early 1969, were lost as the videotapes were reused after the series started being broadcast in colour in 1970. It was felt that black and white stories would no longer be repeated.

The new cast will feature Kevin McNally, Robert Bathurst and Bernard Cribbins along with Kevin Eldon, Mathew Horne, David Hayman and Tom Rosenthal.

McNally will be the pompous Captain Mainwaring, Cold Feet’s Bathurst is Sergeant Wilson and the ever-popular Cribbins plays the platoon’s medic Private Godfrey.

Picture shows: The classic 'Dads Army' line-up of Arthur Lowe as Capt George Mainwaring, John Le Mesurier as Sgt Arthur Wilson, Clive Dunn as L-Cpl Jack Jones, John Laurie Pvt James Frazer, Arnold Ridley as Pvt Charles Godfrey, Ian Lavender as Pvt Frank Pike and James Beck as Pte Joe Walker Photo: BBCPicture shows: The classic 'Dads Army' line-up of Arthur Lowe as Capt George Mainwaring, John Le Mesurier as Sgt Arthur Wilson, Clive Dunn as L-Cpl Jack Jones, John Laurie Pvt James Frazer, Arnold Ridley as Pvt Charles Godfrey, Ian Lavender as Pvt Frank Pike and James Beck as Pte Joe Walker Photo: BBC

Eldon will be the old war-horse Lance Corporal Jones while Horne will be that supplier of black market supplies Joe Walker, Hayman will be gloomy undertaker Private Frazer and Rosenthal will be that stupid boy Frank Pike.

No date has as yet been announced for the transmission of the episodes.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Marcus Evans big interview: Ipswich Town owner’s first face-to-face interview with independent media

Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans speaks to chief football writer Stuart Watson. Picture: LAURA MACLEOD

Fatality as person struck by train near Needham Market

The person was hit by a train near to Needham Market Picture: NEIL PERRY

‘They looked like smurfs’ – firefighters and pets left covered in blue ink in wake of fire

This cat was spotted entirely blue in Clacton. Picture: TERRY OLIVER

Teenager suffers life-threatening injuries in Essex crash

The road near Nayland is expected to remain closed for several hours Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘It’s going to be scary out there’ – Mayor’s fears as triple child killer set to be released from Suffolk prison

David McGreavy who killed three children before hanging their mutilated bodies on a fence outside their home Picture: PA WIRE

Most Read

Marcus Evans big interview: Ipswich Town owner’s first face-to-face interview with independent media

Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans speaks to chief football writer Stuart Watson. Picture: LAURA MACLEOD

Fatality as person struck by train near Needham Market

The person was hit by a train near to Needham Market Picture: NEIL PERRY

‘They looked like smurfs’ – firefighters and pets left covered in blue ink in wake of fire

This cat was spotted entirely blue in Clacton. Picture: TERRY OLIVER

Teenager suffers life-threatening injuries in Essex crash

The road near Nayland is expected to remain closed for several hours Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘It’s going to be scary out there’ – Mayor’s fears as triple child killer set to be released from Suffolk prison

David McGreavy who killed three children before hanging their mutilated bodies on a fence outside their home Picture: PA WIRE

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Thousands of new patients unable to get dentist appointment on NHS, according to survey

Thousands of people are unable to get a dental appointment on the NHS in Suffolk, according to a survey commissioned by NHS England

Matchday Live: Blues bid to secure back-to-back home wins as Bruce’s Wednesday come to Town

Ipswich Town take on Sheffield Wednesday this afternoon. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Can High Streets in towns like Ipswich and Bury St Edmunds survive the current upheavals?

Despite all the talk of internet shopping, most Christmas presents were bought from shops. Picture: PAUL GEATER

‘We’re doomed’ Is there another disastrous Dad’s Army remake on the horizon?

Dad's Army Starring Clive Dunn, John Laurie, Arthur Lowe, John Le Mesurier Photo: Columbia Tri-Star

Sleet could fall over Suffolk but no more snow forecast this weekend

Suffolk is not predicted to have blankets of snow this weekend. Picture: CHARLOTTE SMITH-JARVIS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists