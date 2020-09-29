Where you can watch Suffolk’s first ever drive-in fireworks display

A drive-in fireworks event has been announced for Suffolk following the cancellation of traditional displays due to coronavirus.

There are just a handful of firework displays going ahead in Suffolk and Essex this year as a result of Covid-19 restrictions – with Ipswich’s popular Christchurch Park event axed for the first time in 49 years.

However, you can still celebrate fireworks night with a bang here in Suffolk as a new drive-in experience is being launched in the east of the county.

Drive-in Fireworks is bringing the unique experience to Sotterley Estate in Beccles and it will be held across three different showings, all from the comfort of your own car.

Edwin Samkin, co-organiser of Drive-in Fireworks, said: “We are so excited to be launching Drive-in Firework shows in Suffolk. These unique experiences will be a first for our county and give us all something to look forward to during what has been an extraordinarily hard six months.

“The concept is simple - drive-in, park up and enjoy spectacular shows set to an amazing sound track.

“Our award-winning firework supplier Event FX has been behind some of the world’s largest live events – from London 2012 to Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, they will bring their magic to the idyllic countryside of Suffolk.”

The team will be taking every precaution to ensure guests safety and the event will meet all strict guidelines on social-distancing.

Mr Samkin added: “The local authority and Suffolk police have been really supportive during our planning which has been hugely helpful.

“We have partnered with Hand Cleaner, a Bungay based PPE manufacturer, to ensure we have all the best PPE and hygiene products in place for everyone’s protection.”

Three shows will be held across the November weekend at Sotterley Estate, Lower Green, Beccles.

The first will be at 7pm on Friday, November 6, the second and third will be at 5pm and 8pm on Saturday, November 7.

Where else can you watch fireworks this year in Suffolk and Essex?

Most fireworks displays have been cancelled for 2020 due to the Covid-19 rules in place.

The big Felixstowe event at the football grand has sadly been cancelled, along with the popular event in Colchester’s Castle park.

• Trinity Park

However, the display at Ipswich’s Trinity Park appears to be going ahead.

The firework festival is due to take place between 5pm and 10pm on Saturday, November 7, with special entertainment.

Headlining the show will be special guests S-Club and East-17 and an exclusive street food market will provide warming snacks and drinks.

• Colchester

There is also another drive-in fireworks display taking place in Colchester on Saturday, November 7, organised by Popcorn Movies.

This is being held just off the A12 at the drive-in cinema in Colchester and costs £30 per car.

