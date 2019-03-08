Beer and rugby fans set for a bumper bank holiday weekend in Bury St Edmunds

Action from the 2018 Greene King IPA Rugby Sevens Tournament at The Haberden in Bury St Edmunds. The Oxfam Crusaders in green against the Wailers Picture: ANDY ABBOTT Archant

Real ale lovers and rugby fans are in for a treat over the spring bank holiday weekend with the return of two popular events in Bury St Edmunds – which draw crowds from all over the country.

The East Anglian Beer and Cider Festival will return from May 1 to May 4 at the Apex and Charter Square in the Arc shopping centre Picture ARCHANT The East Anglian Beer and Cider Festival will return from May 1 to May 4 at the Apex and Charter Square in the Arc shopping centre Picture ARCHANT

The East Anglian Beer and Cider Festival will take place from Wednesday, May 1 to Saturday, May 4, with around 150 quality ales and 30 ciders from a range of micro, regional and national producers from across the UK.

The event will once again take place in the Apex but for the first time this year, the festival will also be located in Charter Square in the Arc shopping centre.

Festival-goers will be able to relax outside and enjoy live music from the Sound Stage, while also tucking into a variety of food offerings from stalls such as the Crusty Pie Company and Carduso's Kitchen.

There will also be free entertainment for accompanied children.

This year's event will take place on Sunday, May 5 Picture: ANDY ABBOTT This year's event will take place on Sunday, May 5 Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

'Meet the Brewer' and 'Meet the Maltster' sessions will also be on offer, plus book signings and talks by beer writer Roger Protz.

For information including a beer and cider list, opening times and ticket prices ,visit the festival website at www.burystedmundsbeerfestival.com.

Then following the beer and cider festival, one of the UK's top rugby sevens tournaments will take place on Sunday, May 5.

The Greene King IPA Super Sevens Series returns to Bury St Edmunds Rugby Club for its 11th year, attracting elite teams from around the world.

Crowds at last year's event at Bury Rugby Club Picture: ANDY ABBOTT Crowds at last year's event at Bury Rugby Club Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

Last year the event saw national squads from England, Ireland and Jamaica compete, while premiership clubs including Saracens also took part.

This year will also see the introduction of a women's series.

The family-friendly day has become a favourite bank holiday event for many across East Anglia, and alongside the spectacular fast-paced rugby there will be activities and games for children including a climbing wall, adventure challenges and face painting.

Extensive food and drink stalls will also offer a variety of refreshments, including a hog roast and barbeque.

There will also be stalls selling merchandise and gifts, making it a day out for the whole family.

Tickets can be purchased online.

For more information about where to stay and things to see in Bury St Edmunds, visit www.burystedmundsandbeyond.co.uk