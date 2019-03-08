Ed Sheeran attends Gorleston premiere of Beatles-inspired film Yesterday

Ed Sheeran chats to director Danny Boyle at the Gorleston Palace cinema for the local premiere of the film Yesterday.

Ed Sheeran was among the celebrities at the Gorleston premiere of Danny Boyle's new Beatles-inspired film Yesterday - which stars the Suffolk pop sensation in a cameo role.

Ed Sheeran at the Gorleston Palace cinema for the local premiere of the film Yesterday.

The film, which tells the story of an unsuccessful musician who wakes up after a traffic accident to find he is only person in the world who knows The Beatles existed, was largely filmed in East Anglia.

Boyle teamed up with writer Richard Curtis for the new film and both were also at the premiere at Gorleston Palace on Friday night.

Curtis' wife Emma Freud and actor Kate McKinnon also attended the local premiere.

Filming commenced in April 2018 in locations across Suffolk and Norfolk, including Southwold, Great Yarmouth, Lowestoft, Halesworth and at the Latitude Festival.

Director Danny Boyle, left, with writer Richard Curtis and his wife Emma Freud, and actor Kate McKinnon at the Gorleston Palace cinema for the local premiere of the film Yesterday.

After a call out for extras, some 6,000 people were recruited to appear in scenes shot on Gorleston beach in Norfolk in June 2018.

Slumdog Millionaire director Boyle praised Suffolk singer-songwriter Sheeran for his part in the film.

"He was great actually," he said.

Director Danny Boyle, with writer Richard Curtis, left, at the Gorleston Palace cinema for the local premiere of the film Yesterday.

"I said to him 'if you really want to do it well, come to rehearsals' because guys like that are so busy, there are so many demands on their time, but he did, he carved out proper time so he could come and rehearse with the other actors and learn.

"Because a lot of acting is picking up a rhythm from other actors and listening to the other actors, not just doing your lines, which is sometimes what happens, celebrities drop in and out of films. But he was lovely and it pays off, and he's very funny in the film."

Speaking to Screen Suffolk, the official film office for the county, during filming, Curtis joked that he wanted to call the film 'Suffolk Lad' - but didn't think Americans could pronounce Suffolk.

He went on to praise the county as a filming location.

"The amazing thing about Suffolk is just how it looks," he said.

"It's such a beautiful county. If you live here you get really used to the unbelievable beaches, the curve of the land, the beauty of the villages.

"It seems to me that if you're making a movie about England you can find everything you want and more here."

Yesterday will hit cinemas on June 28.