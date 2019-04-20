Ed Sheeran takes on new role as a koala bear

Ed Sheeran stars in animated music video about global warming Picture: PA ARCHIVE/ PA IMAGES PA Archive/PA Images

Suffolk star Ed Sheeran has swapped his microphone for a tree top in his latest cameo appearance in a viral video.

The 28 year old might be in the middle of his world tour but that didn't stop him from gaining some fur and playing the part of a koala bear in a charity music video.

Don't miss: Everything we know about the Ed Sheeran concerts so far

The music video is for an all-star environmental song by American rapper Lil Dicky, whose aim is to raise awareness of global warming through the production.

The animated video takes viewers around the globe in seven minutes and highlights all the amazing creatures the earth is home to.

It went live on Friday and has already been viewed more than 2.5 million times on Youtube - all proceeds for the track will go to charities dedicated to helping battle global warming.

Ed Sheeran appears just before the four minute mark in the video and sings: “Hi I am a Koala and I sleep all the time but, so what it's cute.”

It isn't the first time the star has had screen time with him featuring in Game of Thrones as a Lannister soldier.

Read more: Ed Sheeran makes star cameo in first episode of Game of Thrones season seven

A number of big names feature in the video including Justin Bieber as a baboon, Ariana Grande as a zebra and Miley Cyrus as an elephant.