Sunny

Sunny

max temp: 19°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More

Ed Sheeran takes on new role as a koala bear

PUBLISHED: 14:30 21 April 2019 | UPDATED: 14:30 21 April 2019

Ed Sheeran stars in animated music video about global warming Picture: PA ARCHIVE/ PA IMAGES

Ed Sheeran stars in animated music video about global warming Picture: PA ARCHIVE/ PA IMAGES

PA Archive/PA Images

Suffolk star Ed Sheeran has swapped his microphone for a tree top in his latest cameo appearance in a viral video.

The 28 year old might be in the middle of his world tour but that didn't stop him from gaining some fur and playing the part of a koala bear in a charity music video.

Don't miss: Everything we know about the Ed Sheeran concerts so far

The music video is for an all-star environmental song by American rapper Lil Dicky, whose aim is to raise awareness of global warming through the production.

The animated video takes viewers around the globe in seven minutes and highlights all the amazing creatures the earth is home to.

It went live on Friday and has already been viewed more than 2.5 million times on Youtube - all proceeds for the track will go to charities dedicated to helping battle global warming.

Ed Sheeran appears just before the four minute mark in the video and sings: “Hi I am a Koala and I sleep all the time but, so what it's cute.”

It isn't the first time the star has had screen time with him featuring in Game of Thrones as a Lannister soldier.

Read more: Ed Sheeran makes star cameo in first episode of Game of Thrones season seven

A number of big names feature in the video including Justin Bieber as a baboon, Ariana Grande as a zebra and Miley Cyrus as an elephant.

Most Read

‘An apology would be nice’ - Couple’s anniversary plans ruined after sudden pub closure

Stephen Bailey was left feeling sick after discovering his anniversary plans were ruined. Photo: Archant.

Cyclist dies after crash with Land Rover in Creeting St Mary

A bike and Land Rover collided on the B1078. The man died Picture: NEIL PERRY

‘Business as usual’ for historic pub after fire service fight chimney fire

The Four Horseshoes at Thornham Magna.

Up to 190 homes set to be built despite neighbours’ objections

Up to 190 new homes could be built in Halesworth. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Ipswich Town reduce season ticket prices by 12.5% with potential for further savings... and matchday prices have come down too

Ipswich Town have reduced season ticket prices for next season. Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

‘An apology would be nice’ - Couple’s anniversary plans ruined after sudden pub closure

Stephen Bailey was left feeling sick after discovering his anniversary plans were ruined. Photo: Archant.

Cyclist dies after crash with Land Rover in Creeting St Mary

A bike and Land Rover collided on the B1078. The man died Picture: NEIL PERRY

‘Business as usual’ for historic pub after fire service fight chimney fire

The Four Horseshoes at Thornham Magna.

Up to 190 homes set to be built despite neighbours’ objections

Up to 190 new homes could be built in Halesworth. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Ipswich Town reduce season ticket prices by 12.5% with potential for further savings... and matchday prices have come down too

Ipswich Town have reduced season ticket prices for next season. Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Drink-drive trial thrown out of court after delays in disclosure on defence

Ipswich magistrates said they understood the seriousness of the allegation but were not prepared to grant an adjournment Picture: ARCHANT

Man’s body found on beach

Kessingland Beach. PHOTO: Reece Hanson

Record field at Ipswich parkrun

Runners enjoyed sunny conditions at the Ipswich parkrun. Picture: IPSWICH PARKRUN FACEBOOK PAGE

Woodpeckers make it five in a row with win over Newmarket

Jake Rudge taps in for Woodbridge Town after good work from Aaron Churchyard aginst Newmarket. Picture: PAUL LEECH

Ed Sheeran takes on new role as a koala bear

Ed Sheeran stars in animated music video about global warming Picture: PA ARCHIVE/ PA IMAGES
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists