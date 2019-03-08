Video

WATCH - Listen to harpist's Ed Sheeran cover in memory of a friend

Harpist Zoe Anderton, from Aldeburgh, has released a CD of pop covers. Picture: ZOE ANDERTON Zoe Anderton

Listen to an Ed Sheeran tune as you've never heard it before. Aldeburgh-based harpist Zoe Anderton has released a CD of pop covers, including music by the Suffolk superstar, in memory of a friend.

Harpist Zoe Anderton, from Aldeburgh, has busked in shops for charity. Picture: ZOE ANDERTON Harpist Zoe Anderton, from Aldeburgh, has busked in shops for charity. Picture: ZOE ANDERTON

The album, Harp to Heart, also includes music by Coldplay and Oasis and tracks from film scores.

Zoe said: "I have done this in memory of a music colleague of mine, David O'Neale, who passed away in 2014 from Motor Neurone Disease.

"I've always wanted to release a CD of harp music. I finally set up a time with a recording studio in Woodbridge, juggling it between looking after my two- and four-year-old girls."

Zoe worked as a high school music teacher in Norwich for five years and got to know David, who worked for Norfolk County Music.

She said: "He was a one-off, someone you didn't forget, because of his passion for music and his unique personality. I remember on one occasion asking him to come in and listen to some compositions that I was marking for students. He had such a wealth of musical knowledge and took a lot of time giving his feedback on each piece.

"And that really summed up the man. He took time to help people if he could."

Zoe has busked on Aldeburgh seafront and at shops in aid of the Motor Neurone Association in David's memory, and is donating 25% of the money from the CD's sales to the charity. The video shows her performance of Ed's moving song Supermarket Flowers.

The CD is on sale in Aldeburgh Library. You can also buy copies by emailing harpist@zoeanderton.co.uk or visiting her website.