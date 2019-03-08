How to buy our in-demand 'Ed Sheeran Daily Times' special edition for just £1

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
PUBLISHED: 13:35 27 August 2019 | UPDATED: 13:41 27 August 2019

Ed Sheeran at Roundhay Park in Leeds. This picture appears on the front of the Ed Sheeran Daily Times Picture: Zakary Walters

Ed Sheeran at Roundhay Park in Leeds. This picture appears on the front of the Ed Sheeran Daily Times Picture: Zakary Walters

We've been selling copies of our special edition 'Ed Sheeran Daily Times' to fans all over the world - and there is still a chance to get your copy.

The East Anglian Daily Times has changed it's name for one day only in celebration of Ed Sheeran's homecoming concerts Picture: ARCHANTThe East Anglian Daily Times has changed it's name for one day only in celebration of Ed Sheeran's homecoming concerts Picture: ARCHANT

The collector's edition of the EADT was published on Friday, August 23, coinciding with the Suffolk superstar's first homecoming gig in Ipswich.

We renamed the paper for one day only, and it includes a fabulous 20-page pull-out telling Ed's Suffolk story. We've interviewed some of the key people who were part of his journey.

There has been huge interest in the special edition, with Ed's fans across the world snapping it up. It has appeared on online auction sites for up to £40.

However, copies are still available directly from our store for just £1, plus postage.

Brad Jones, editor of the East Anglian Daily Times, said: "Everyone is still on a high from Ed's homecoming gigs, which created such a feelgood factor in Ipswich.

"The response to our special edition was brilliant - it has some fantastic interviews and great pictures of Ed from his early Suffolk days - and it's a great keepsake to remember what was a very special weekend."

'Avoid the water' warning as mystery sickness puts beach goers in hospital

Emergency serivices were called to the beach in Frinton after beach goers reported coughing and gasping for breath Picture: PETER BASH

Child taken to hospital after collision with car

Police cordoned off the scene of the accident in Gun Cotton Way, Stowmarket Picture: Mark Langford

Look back on FOUR incredible nights of Ed Sheeran gigs in Ipswich

Ed Sheeran on stage at Chantry Park Picture: ARCHANT

Collision leaves lamppost on ground and car on its roof

A car ended up on its roof this morning Picture: LEO HAYMAN

'Great form brother!!' – The story behind Dwayne Johnson contacting Ipswich Town striker James Norwood

Dwayne Johnson, the highest-paid actor in the world, has tweeted Ipswich Town goalscorer James Norwood after his goal gif wrestling tribute went viral. Photo: PA

Comments have been disabled on this article.

