How to buy our in-demand 'Ed Sheeran Daily Times' special edition for just £1

Ed Sheeran at Roundhay Park in Leeds. This picture appears on the front of the Ed Sheeran Daily Times Picture: Zakary Walters Archant

We've been selling copies of our special edition 'Ed Sheeran Daily Times' to fans all over the world - and there is still a chance to get your copy.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The East Anglian Daily Times has changed it's name for one day only in celebration of Ed Sheeran's homecoming concerts Picture: ARCHANT The East Anglian Daily Times has changed it's name for one day only in celebration of Ed Sheeran's homecoming concerts Picture: ARCHANT

The collector's edition of the EADT was published on Friday, August 23, coinciding with the Suffolk superstar's first homecoming gig in Ipswich.

We renamed the paper for one day only, and it includes a fabulous 20-page pull-out telling Ed's Suffolk story. We've interviewed some of the key people who were part of his journey.

You may also want to watch:

There has been huge interest in the special edition, with Ed's fans across the world snapping it up. It has appeared on online auction sites for up to £40.

However, copies are still available directly from our store for just £1, plus postage.

Brad Jones, editor of the East Anglian Daily Times, said: "Everyone is still on a high from Ed's homecoming gigs, which created such a feelgood factor in Ipswich.

"The response to our special edition was brilliant - it has some fantastic interviews and great pictures of Ed from his early Suffolk days - and it's a great keepsake to remember what was a very special weekend."