Unseen footage of Ed Sheeran gig to be shown for free for teenage cancer charity

Ed Sheeran has given permission for footage from one of his 2017 gigs to be streamed online to raise funds for the Teenage Cancer Trust. Here, he is pictured at his Chantry Park gig in Ipswich. Picture: Zakary Walters Archant

Unseen footage of an Ed Sheeran gig will be broadcast to help raise funds for the Teenage Cancer Trust after gigs were cancelled due to the Covid-19 crisis.

It is hoped footage of the Ed Sheeran gig from 2017 will raise funds for the Teenage Cancer Trust. Picture: GREG ALLEN/PA IMAGES It is hoped footage of the Ed Sheeran gig from 2017 will raise funds for the Teenage Cancer Trust. Picture: GREG ALLEN/PA IMAGES

The charity was hoping to raise more than £1million during a series of sold-out shows in its 20th anniversary year.

They were due to start on the first day of the coronavirus lockdown.

However, now stars such as Suffolk-raised Sheeran - who still lives near Framlingham - have given permission for the charity to show live performances from their previous gigs and waived any fees.

Organisers said the footage, filmed on the night, has not been shown before.

The streaming content, which starts with Ed’s performance from 2017, will be free - but fans are urged to donate to “provide a lifeline for teenagers with cancer”.

The Who’s Roger Daltrey, Teenage Cancer Trust patron, said: “So here we are, six months into one of the strangest times in living memory, where everyone has had some sense of what isolation, even for short periods, can do to the state of our mental health.

“Without the environment and services that Teenage Cancer Trust provide within our NHS, specifically for this age group, isolation throughout their lengthy treatments becomes a strong possibility.

“Through Teenage Cancer Trust, the UK has led the world in recognising the specific issues that this age group with cancer suffer, please donate generously to make sure this vital work continues through these difficult times.”

Charity chief executive Kate Collins added: “The music industry has always been one of Teenage Cancer Trust’s strongest supporters. This year, our toughest yet, is no exception and we’re immensely grateful for this incredible donation from some of the world’s biggest icons.

“Without dedicated support, young people with cancer can find that their unique needs are unseen, invisible and unmet.

“Fears about the future, as treatment takes its toll, are exacerbated by the isolation many face, and these have been heightened by the current pandemic. They need us now more than ever.”

Stars have also donated items to a raffle to raise extra funds.

People will be able to view the streaming here.

Donations can be made by visiting the Teenage Cancer Trust website.