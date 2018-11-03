Fancy buying a life-size Lego head of Ed Sheeran? Now’s your chance
PUBLISHED: 11:30 07 November 2018 | UPDATED: 13:37 07 November 2018
ZEST
An exclusive collection of music and memorabilia from Suffolk pop superstar Ed Sheeran is to go under the hammer at the weekend.
A total of 757 lots, which include CDs, books, posters and a life-size Lego head of the singer, are to be sold at auction on November 10 at Bishop and Miller Auctioneers in Stowmarket.
Money raised from the items will go to Zest, a new charity launched by St Elizabeth Hospice which aims to support young adults in the region living with progressive and terminal illnesses.
More than 300 items from the collection went on show last month at the pop star’s old school – Thomas Mills High in Framlingham.
Oliver Miller, managing director of Bishop and Miller, said: “We have lots that will go for tens of pounds and hopefully others that will hopefully go for thousands raising money for this great charity.”
Visit www.bishopandmillerauctions.co.uk for information.