Ed Sheeran prepares for first night of his world tour

Ed Sheeran is about to start his world tour. Picture: PAUL BAYFIELD. Timesniper.com

Tomorrow night marks the first night of Ed Sheeran’s 51-date world tour - starting in Brazil and ending with his homecoming in Ipswich.

The Suffolk superstar will be making his way to Sao Paulo in Brazil where he will put on two concerts at the Allianz Parque venue.

The gigs will be on February 13 and February 14 with the Valentine’s Day show being completely sold out.

Fans are eagerly awaiting the first gig as it will set the tone for the rest of the tour.

Supporting the Shape of You singer during his Brazil dates is English singer-songwriter Passenger.

Passenger is best known for the hit Let her Go.

The venue has been counting down the days until the star performs

Last week they tweeted: “A week! Prepare the heart that is @EdSheeran coming, again, for 2 nights of much British music and excitement of you.

Who’s anxious? #AllianzParque #EdSheeran #DivideTour”

After Mexico the 27-year-old will travel to Uruguay, Argentina, and then onto Japan.

The tour ends when Sheeran returns to Suffolk for four dates over the August Bank Holiday weekend.

He will be at Ipswich’s Chantry Park from August 23 to August 26.

