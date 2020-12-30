Ed Sheeran support star Caswell plays home town gig

Caswell was eager to pay homage to her home town of Woodbridge Picture: NICK ILOTT PHOTOGRAPHY Archant

After supporting Ed Sheeran on his mammoth Divide tour it's been a year to remember for Suffolk singer Caswell.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Caswell performed an intimate concert for the people of Woodbridge at The Longshed along Tide Mill Picture: NICK ILOTT PHOTOGRAPHY Caswell performed an intimate concert for the people of Woodbridge at The Longshed along Tide Mill Picture: NICK ILOTT PHOTOGRAPHY

And to finish 2019 on a high note, she decided to perform her final gig of the year in her home town.

"Me and my band decided to throw a home town show at The Longshed in Woodbridge on December 28," she said.

"It's the third annual Woodbridge Christmas gig for Caswell and it's always the best time to get everyone together and throw a party in that awkward space between Christmas and New Year."

Originally from South London, Caswell has enjoyed a steady rise in her music career over the last two years which began with her writing lyrics from the age of 10 and gaining a place at the prestigious BRIT school at 14 years old.

Caswell and her fellow band members have achieved great success this year with even bigger hopes and aspirirations for 2020. Picture: NICK ILOTT PHOTOGRAPHY Caswell and her fellow band members have achieved great success this year with even bigger hopes and aspirirations for 2020. Picture: NICK ILOTT PHOTOGRAPHY

Her debut album was released in 2017 which resulted in over 500k plus Spotify streams and in 2018, a sample of her single 'Dance Sober' on ITV's This Morning received a special mention from presenter Holly Willoughby.

You may also want to watch:

She was crowned as the winner of the nationwide battle of the bands competition which led to her securing a support act opening for fellow Suffolk superstar Ed Sheeran on the final night of his sell-out concerts in Chantry Park in Ipswich.

Caswell has earned her place as the one of the country's up and coming musicians and wanted her final performance of the year to take place on home turf.

The gig was held inside The Longshed courtesy of the Woodbridge Riverside Trust. Picture: NICK ILOTT PHOTOGRAPHY The gig was held inside The Longshed courtesy of the Woodbridge Riverside Trust. Picture: NICK ILOTT PHOTOGRAPHY

She said: "This year we wanted to make it even bigger and better, as 2019 has been such an unexpectedly brilliant year for us!

"We've had four sell-out headline shows, as well as Reading and Leeds Festivals, Ed Sheeran support slot as well as plays on BBC Radio 1 and 6 Music and co-written a German top 10 radio hit."

With tickets being sold out, this was an intimate performance compared to the crowds they played to at Ed's colossal concerts in the summer.

But Caswell was keen to play homage to Suffolk and honour the county that has supported her rise in the music industry.

"Suffolk has been such an integral part of cultivating my live set," said Caswell after her homecoming gig in Woodbridge. Picture: NICK ILOTT PHOTOGRAPHY "Suffolk has been such an integral part of cultivating my live set," said Caswell after her homecoming gig in Woodbridge. Picture: NICK ILOTT PHOTOGRAPHY

She said: "Suffolk has been such an integral part of cultivating my live set, from fortnightly open mic visits to incredible opportunities via BBC Introducing in Suffolk.

"It just feels right to end the year and say hello to a new one in the place where it all started."