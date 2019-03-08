Is Ed Sheeran holding a ‘festival-style’ wedding party in Suffolk this weekend?

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
PUBLISHED: 09:23 08 September 2019 | UPDATED: 09:49 08 September 2019

Ed Sheeran performing on the second night at Chantry Park last month. Picture: Zakary Walters

Superstar singer/songwriter Ed Sheeran could be about to hold a star-studded 'festival-style' wedding celebration in Suffolk - with reports that Jennifer Aniston and Sir Elton John are rumoured to be among the guests.

Ed Sheeran posted this image on Instagram announcing his engagement to Cherry Seaborn. Picture: TEDDYSPHOTOS/INSTAGRAMEd Sheeran posted this image on Instagram announcing his engagement to Cherry Seaborn. Picture: TEDDYSPHOTOS/INSTAGRAM

According to the Daily Mail, a red big top has appeared in a Suffolk field this weekend and hordes of security guards and crew were pictured in the area yesterday.

Ed, from Framlingham, married his childhood sweetheart Cherry Seaborn in December 2018 in front of 40 close family and friends - but now it is reported a bigger party is planned following the end of his record-breaking world tour.

Last month, more than 150,000 fans of the Grammy-award-winning artist saw him perform his homecoming gigs at Chantry Park, Ipswich.

Ed Sheeran watches a recent Ipswich Town match Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COMEd Sheeran watches a recent Ipswich Town match Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

READ MORE: WATCH: Relive the Ed Sheeran concerts

The Daily Mail has said A-listers including Jennifer Aniston, Elton John and Princess Eugenie are rumoured to be attending the festival-style party.

The big top has been put up in woodland close to a lake.

READ MORE: We've renamed the EADT for one day only to celebrate Ed's homecoming gigs

The 'Shape of You' singer confirmed his marriage to Cherry in July this year.

The couple both attended Thomas Mills High School in Framlingham, but the Mail reports Cherry then moved to the US for university and after working on Wall Street she moved back to the UK in 2016 to be with Ed.

