Edinburgh Fringe favourite Sofie Hagen brings award-winning show to Colchester

Sofie Hagenwho is bringing her award-winning edninburgh show Bubblewrap to Colchester Arts Centre Archant

Comedian and rising star Sofie Hagen will bring her hit Edinburgh show Bubblewrap to Colchester Arts Centre in May.

This is the first time the show has toured the UK, and follows her sell-out shows Dead Baby Frog and Shimmer Shatter. Bubblewrap won her the Edinburgh Fringe Best Newcomer Award in 2015, catapulting her onto the British comedy scene. The show will be toured alongside her first book Happy Fat. Bubblewrap, a show about how she learned to love her body (interspersed with erotic Westlife fanfiction and stories about one-night-stands, a psych ward and car chases), is playing at Colchester Arts Centre on May 11.

Audiences will also have the chance to hear her read from her new book Happy Fat, a manifesto for happiness and fat liberation, followed by a Q&A with Sofie.

One of the most talked-about comics of the moment, Sofie just completed filming for her own Comedy Central TV series, Sofie’s Sex Stories, looking at the sex lives of fellow comedians. She’s also recently been seen on The Nightly Show (ITV) and Roast Battle (Comedy Central). Her podcasts Made of Human and Secret Dinosaur Cult have now reached an enormous four million downloads. She was also one of the co-founders of The Guilty Feminist podcast.

Sofie said: “I’m very excited to take Bubblewrap and Happy Fat on tour. Bubblewrap is a stand-up show about how I first learned to love my body – Happy Fat is my first ever book and it’s where I’m at right now with fat positivity. The tour will be a mix of stand-up show, book reading and Q&A, a wonderfully balanced mix of funny, emotional, authentic and silly. Oh, and I’ll bring a bunch of books as well.”

Tickets for the Colchester Arts Centre can be booked online at colchesterartscentre.com or by phoning the box office on 01206 500900.