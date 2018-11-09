Overcast

Xmas TV ad-watch 2018: Sir Elton John Lewis spells out the true meaning of Christmas: and it involves your Nan forking out for a piano

PUBLISHED: 11:15 15 November 2018 | UPDATED: 11:15 15 November 2018

A four-year-old Elton John in John Lewis's 2018 Christmas TV advertisment (C) John Lewis

A four-year-old Elton John in John Lewis's 2018 Christmas TV advertisment (C) John Lewis

John Lewis

It’s the second time that John Lewis has used Your Song in its Christmas campaign, but this time the store has gone straight to source and employed Sir Elton. But is it Christmassy enough? Let me sit on the roof, kick off the moss and let you know.

Elton John appears in John Lewis' new festive advertisment (C) John LewisElton John appears in John Lewis' new festive advertisment (C) John Lewis

What happens? The 2018 Christmas ad opens with Sir Elton John Lewis in his dressing gown tinkling the old ivories and playing the opening bars of Your Song. The tune then acts as the soundtrack to a festive retrospective of his life and career, albeit heavily edited and leaving out some of the bits involving narcotics. We rewind time to when four-year-old Elton runs down the stairs on Christmas morning to unwrap his grandmother’s gift: a piano. John Lewis says that the scene is “inspired by real events” but involves “some creativity” which is what I am going to start using if anyone ever questions if I’m telling the truth. Actors play Sir EJ and there’s lots of computer-generated imagery – it finishes with mini Reginald Kenneth Dwight racing down the stairs on Christmas Day in 1951 to find that Father Christmas has got something pretty impressive down the chimney.

Did it make you cry? No. But it is nice. Not very Christmassy, but nice.

Sir Elton John is the star of the 2018 John Lewis Christmas advert. Picture John Lewis & Partners/PA Wire.Sir Elton John is the star of the 2018 John Lewis Christmas advert. Picture John Lewis & Partners/PA Wire.

Actual product shots? No. Sir Alan Sugar will be FUMING.

Can you buy a piano at John Lewis? Apparently there are four on sale, two uprights for £800 and two keyboards starting at £150 – be prepared to spend another £1k in wrapping paper.

The 2018 John Lewis advert looks back at the life of Elton John through his hit Your Song. Picture John Lewis & Partners/PA Wire .The 2018 John Lewis advert looks back at the life of Elton John through his hit Your Song. Picture John Lewis & Partners/PA Wire .

Can you buy Elton John at John Lewis? There are no Elton John plush toys on sale (or platform boots or sequin jumpsuits). John Lewis has already bought up all the Elton John stock, although apparently they paid less than the £5 million which has been reported for Sir EJ’s apperance, and some of the cash went to the Elton John Charitable Trust. Yay!

How much would it cost to get Elton John to change his name to Lewis John or simply John Lewis? My people are speaking to his people, I’ll get back to you.

This year's John Lewis advert celebrates the life of Elton John. Picture John Lewis & Partners/PA Wire.This year's John Lewis advert celebrates the life of Elton John. Picture John Lewis & Partners/PA Wire.

Best bit: Without a doubt, it’s Your Song. I recently appeared on a radio show where I was allowed to play my favourite songs of all time, and this was in it. And you can tell everybody that.

Conclusion: It’s no The Bear and the Hare, but it’s a distinct step up from the little girl spotting the creepy man in the moon.

Elton John stars in the 2018 John Lewis Christmas advert. Picture John Lewis & Partners/PA Wire.Elton John stars in the 2018 John Lewis Christmas advert. Picture John Lewis & Partners/PA Wire.

How pantomime is still a Christmas treat for all the family

10:54 Andrew Clarke
Nanny Fanny (Chris Clarkson) will be battling the evil fairy Carabosse (Britt Lenting) in the Bury St Edmunds Theatre Royal pantomime Sleeping Beauty. Story, comedy and great songs are the key to a great pantomime Photo: Aaron Weight

There’s something special about a well-performed pantomime. Arts editor Andrew Clarke spoke to Karen Simpson, from Bury Theatre Royal, about what makes this great theatrical tradition so successful

Opinion Review: Ross Noble’s El Hablador, Ipswich Regent – Expect sore ribs, aching cheeks and absolute nonsense

Yesterday, 23:30 Emily Townsend
Comedian Ross Noble performed at the Ipswich Regent theatre tonight Picture: JOHN MCMURTRIE

When you watch a comedian like Ross Noble, you’ve got to expect the unexpected.

Sir Ian McKellen is to bring Gandalf and Shakespeare to Suffolk on birthday tour

Friday, November 9, 2018 Andrew Clarke
Sir Ian McKellen who is celebrating his 80th birthday by touring the nation's regional theatres including stops at the New Wolsey, Ipswich, Colchester Mercury and Bury Theatre Royal. Photo: Oliver Rosser, Feast Creative

Acting legend Sir Ian McKellen is touring the region next celebrating his 80th birthday and raising money for regional theatre. Arts editor Andrew Clarke finds out more about this ‘must-see’ event

Have your tissues ready for emotional farewell show at Ipswich Regent from home town Strictly Come Dancing star Robin Windsor

Thursday, November 8, 2018 Wayne Savage
Robin Windsor has embarked on his final tour Picture: STRICTLY THEATRE CO

Ipswich boy and Strictly Come Dancing favourite Robin Windsor explains how wanting to finish at the top of his game and the lure of a permanent natural tan convinced him to waltz into the sunset.

Review: Trial By Laughter, by Ian Hislop and Nick Newman, New Wolsey Theatre, until Nov 10

Wednesday, November 7, 2018 Andrew Clarke
Joseph Prowen as William Hone and Nicholas Murchie as Justice Abbott in Trial by Laughter Photo: PhilipTull

Within minutes of this witty and revealing play starting, you can see what attracted Private Eye’s Ian Hislop and Nick Newman, to write this extraordinary piece of professional biography.

Abs-olutely fabulous! Dreamboys bringing new tour to region

Tuesday, November 6, 2018 Lynne Mortimer
The Dreamboys on tour. Picture:@Dreamboys/S.Cheverst Photography

Catching up with the Dreamboys on tour before their Ipswich and Kings Lynn dates, Lynne Mortimer asked them a couple of pertinent questions... oh, and a few frivolous ones too

SAS: Who Dares Win star Ant Middleton bringing new tour to Ipswich

Tuesday, November 6, 2018 Louisa Baldwin
Ant Middleton

SAS veteran turned TV star Ant Middleton is coming to Ipswich with his new Mind Over Muscle tour in 2019.

Review: Numbers, CTC Ipswich, The Avenue Theatre, Ipswich

Saturday, November 3, 2018 Wayne Savage
Cameron Jarrold, Livvy Campbell-Barr, Beth Shave and Lucy Stokes in Numbers Picture: MIKE KWASNIAK

Named one of the best plays of all time for women, this was the right choice and the right time for the company to show it can do straight drama.

Ian Hislop on new play about publisher arrested for libel three days running

Saturday, November 3, 2018 Andrew Clarke
Joseph Prowen as William Hone, Peter Losasso as Cruickshank and Nicholas Murchie as Justice Abbot in Trial by Laughter Photo: PhilipTull

Political satire has a long, distinguished history in this country. Arts editor Andrew Clarke spoke to Private Eye’s Ian Hislop and Nick Newman about their new play which shines a spotlight on a publisher who survived three libel trials in three days

Most read

Ipswich described as ‘hidden gem’ by Homes Under The Hammer presenter

Martin Roberts visited Ipswich for his latest Homes Under The Hammer series. Picture: PA

Taylor is the football sponge bringing a Spanish influence to Ipswich... and he used to clean Lambert’s boots

Stuart Taylor is Paul Lambert's assistant manager at Portman Road. Picture: STEVE WALLER/PA

What do you make of John Lewis’ new Christmas advert?

John Lewis' 2018 christmas advert, The Boy & The Piano,stars Sir Elton John Picture: JOHN LEWIS & PARTNERS/PA WIRE

Highways operative driven into and racially abused

A Suffolk Highways van at the scene

Video Felixstowe vegans - did you know there’s a new plant-based cafe in the town?

Owners of the Greenhouse Cafe are mother and daughter, Kate and Alice White. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Council reveals swathe of cutbacks from 2019 and proposals for council tax increases

Winter gritting and support fleet reductions have been tabled as part of cost cutting measures at Suffolk County Council from 2019 Picture: SIMON PARKER

