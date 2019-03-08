Heavy Showers

Albert Lee: the guitarists' guitarist to play The Apex in Bury St Edmunds

PUBLISHED: 15:12 07 May 2019 | UPDATED: 15:38 07 May 2019

Guitarist Albert Lee who has played alongside Eric Clapton, Emmylou Harris and The Everly Brothers is bringing his 75th birthday tour to The Apex in Bury St Edmunds

Guitarist Albert Lee who has played alongside Eric Clapton, Emmylou Harris and The Everly Brothers is bringing his 75th birthday tour to The Apex in Bury St Edmunds

Archant

He's performed alongside Eric Clapton, Emmylou Harris and the Everly Brothers and has frequently been described as the guitarists guitarist, so the people of Suffolk have an opportunity to see guitar-playing royalty in action when Albert Lee comes to The Apex at the end of May, as part of his 75th birthday tour.

Albert Lee is celebrating his 75th birthday with a gig at The Apex in Bury St Edmunds

Lee, a double Grammy award winner, is also an accomplished piano player with a soulful singing voice which can also 'tear it up' rock 'n roll style.

Co-writer of 'Country Boy' and many other great songs, he is always in great demand by other artists and has played on countless sessions worldwide.

He has appeared and recorded with many of the finest artists in the music industry, including Glen Campbell, Dave Edmunds, Dolly Parton, Bobby Bare, Joan Armatrading, Ricky Scaggs, Joe Cocker, Willie Nelson, Linda Ronstadt, Rodney Crowell, Vince Gill, Travis Tritt, The Blue Caps, Robert Wells and Earl Scruggs.

Albert was a key member of The Everly Brothers band, Emmylou Harris's Hotband, Eric Clapton's band and Bill Wymans' Rhythm Kings and toured extensively with them. He also toured with his own band, Hogan's Heroes for many years.

In November 2002 Albert was amongst other world class names appearing at the Royal Albert Hall in the 'Concert for George', a tribute to George Harrison. In 2007, 2010 and 2013 Albert appeared at Eric Clapton's Crossroads Festival in Chicago.

He appeared at a tribute concert honouring The Everly Brothers at The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland, Ohio in 2014 duetting with Emmylou Harris and Peter Asher. Don Everly joined the ensemble on stage for the encore and sang on the last verse of 'Bye Bye Love'.

In 2017 Albert was awarded a trailblazer award by the Americana Society of the UK.

Albert Lee is at The Apex on Friday May 31 at 7.30pm, see www.theapex.co.uk or ring 01284 758000 for more information or to book tickets.

