E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Video

WATCH - Vegan festival brings out crowds as meat-eaters try plant-based hot dogs and burgers

PUBLISHED: 17:55 14 March 2020 | UPDATED: 17:55 14 March 2020

Jack Davis, 21 from Colchester could not wait to tuck into his 'Dirty Vegan Burger' at the Essex Vegan Festival in Colchester. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Jack Davis, 21 from Colchester could not wait to tuck into his 'Dirty Vegan Burger' at the Essex Vegan Festival in Colchester. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Archant

Crowds turned out for the Essex Vegan Festival in Colchester - including meat eaters who were tempted by a taste of plant-based food.

Melissa, Marley, Mia and Carlos Ghuman loved the fresh fruit juices at the Essex Vegan Festival in Colchester. Picture: Neil DidsburyMelissa, Marley, Mia and Carlos Ghuman loved the fresh fruit juices at the Essex Vegan Festival in Colchester. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Event organiser Victoria Bryceson said: 'It has been really good. We have had a lot of non-vegans. There were people who said they were big meat eaters, who tried vegan hot dogs and burgers.

"I'll have that one please?" A youngster eyes up the yummy doughnuts at the Essex Vegan Festival in Colchester. Picture: Neil Didsbury

'Some of them said they wouldn't have known it wasn't meat. They went away really happy.'

Too good to eat? The cakes and pastries by Vegan Sweet Tooth London proved popular at the Essex Vegan Festival in Colchester. Picture: Neil DidsburyToo good to eat? The cakes and pastries by Vegan Sweet Tooth London proved popular at the Essex Vegan Festival in Colchester. Picture: Neil Didsbury

She added that around 1,500 people had gone along to the festival. The event was held at the Charter Hall in Colchester, with 85 stalls, featuring a huge range of foods including Greek, Indian, Chinese and Italian cuisine as well as cakes and cheeses.

Jermaine and Adele Salmon from NFJ Juices at the Essex Vegan Festival. Picture: Neil DidsburyJermaine and Adele Salmon from NFJ Juices at the Essex Vegan Festival. Picture: Neil Didsbury

READ MORE - 'I loved this veggie cafe'

There was also live music from singers Ian Haywood and Sammy B, yoga classes and a range of charity stalls, plus vegan cookery demonstrations and talks.

100% yummy. 100% vegan. A customer fills a box with cakes at the Essex Vegan festival in Colchester. Picture: Neil Didsbury100% yummy. 100% vegan. A customer fills a box with cakes at the Essex Vegan festival in Colchester. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Ms Bryceson said festival-goers had not been put off by concern over the coronavirus.

Victoria Bryceson, organiser of the Essex Vegan Festival in Colchester, says the popularity of a plant-based diet continues to grow.. Picture: Neil DidsburyVictoria Bryceson, organiser of the Essex Vegan Festival in Colchester, says the popularity of a plant-based diet continues to grow.. Picture: Neil Didsbury

She added 'We will be back next year, and will be discussing the next event as soon as we have packed up!'

Some of the tasty treats on offer at the Essex Vegan Festival in Colchester. Picture: Neil DidsburySome of the tasty treats on offer at the Essex Vegan Festival in Colchester. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Jason Winter from Bumble Beer, based in Holland-on-Sea, with the wildlfower seed packaging his product is delivered in, to encourage bees, at Essex Vegan Festival. Picture: Neil DidsburyJason Winter from Bumble Beer, based in Holland-on-Sea, with the wildlfower seed packaging his product is delivered in, to encourage bees, at Essex Vegan Festival. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Halva desserts from Sesame Kingdom at the Essex Vegan Festival in Colchester. Picture: Neil DidsburyHalva desserts from Sesame Kingdom at the Essex Vegan Festival in Colchester. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Chargrilled stuffed peppers proved popular at the Essex Vegan Festival at Charter Hall in Colchester. Picture: Neil DidsburyChargrilled stuffed peppers proved popular at the Essex Vegan Festival at Charter Hall in Colchester. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Most Read

First coronavirus case in Suffolk confirmed

An NHS poster warning people about coronavirus Picture: Tim Goode/PA Wire

Suffolk coronavirus patient recently returned from Italy, officials confirm

The Department of Health and Social Care has confirmed five new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the east of England Picture: PHILIP TOSCANO/PA WIRE

Everything we know so far about coronavirus in Suffolk

There has been one confirmed case of coronavirus in Suffolk Picture: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

Two test positive for coronavirus after getting home from Fred. Olsen cruise

Braemar during an earlier visit to the Caribbean. Picture: FRED. OLSEN CRUISE LINES

Coronavirus latest: All the updates in Suffolk and Essex

Coronavirus LIVE updates from the east of England. Picture: PA

Most Read

First coronavirus case in Suffolk confirmed

An NHS poster warning people about coronavirus Picture: Tim Goode/PA Wire

Suffolk coronavirus patient recently returned from Italy, officials confirm

The Department of Health and Social Care has confirmed five new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the east of England Picture: PHILIP TOSCANO/PA WIRE

Everything we know so far about coronavirus in Suffolk

There has been one confirmed case of coronavirus in Suffolk Picture: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

Two test positive for coronavirus after getting home from Fred. Olsen cruise

Braemar during an earlier visit to the Caribbean. Picture: FRED. OLSEN CRUISE LINES

Coronavirus latest: All the updates in Suffolk and Essex

Coronavirus LIVE updates from the east of England. Picture: PA

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Fears for safety of motorcyclists after three die in crashes in 24 hours

Motorcyclists practising skills on an Essex Fire Bike course at Wethersfield Airfield. Picture: ESSEX FIRE AND RESCUE

Over 1,000 people in the UK have coronavirus

New data about the coronavirus has been released Picture: Tim Goode/PA Wire

Coronavirus latest: All the updates in Suffolk and Essex

Coronavirus LIVE updates from the east of England. Picture: PA

Mass gatherings may be stopped as more events cancelled in Suffolk due to coronavirus

Mass gatherings could be stopped under new government plans Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Home secretary Priti Patel visits Ipswich for walkabout with police

Home secretary Priti Patel met police officers and did a walkabout of Ipswich town centre. Picture: TOM HUNT
Drive 24