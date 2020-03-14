Video
WATCH - Vegan festival brings out crowds as meat-eaters try plant-based hot dogs and burgers
PUBLISHED: 17:55 14 March 2020 | UPDATED: 17:55 14 March 2020
Judy Rimmer
Jack Davis, 21 from Colchester could not wait to tuck into his 'Dirty Vegan Burger' at the Essex Vegan Festival in Colchester. Picture: Neil Didsbury
Archant
Crowds turned out for the Essex Vegan Festival in Colchester - including meat eaters who were tempted by a taste of plant-based food.
Melissa, Marley, Mia and Carlos Ghuman loved the fresh fruit juices at the Essex Vegan Festival in Colchester. Picture: Neil Didsbury
Event organiser Victoria Bryceson said: 'It has been really good. We have had a lot of non-vegans. There were people who said they were big meat eaters, who tried vegan hot dogs and burgers.
"I'll have that one please?" A youngster eyes up the yummy doughnuts at the Essex Vegan Festival in Colchester. Picture: Neil Didsbury
'Some of them said they wouldn't have known it wasn't meat. They went away really happy.'
Too good to eat? The cakes and pastries by Vegan Sweet Tooth London proved popular at the Essex Vegan Festival in Colchester. Picture: Neil Didsbury
She added that around 1,500 people had gone along to the festival. The event was held at the Charter Hall in Colchester, with 85 stalls, featuring a huge range of foods including Greek, Indian, Chinese and Italian cuisine as well as cakes and cheeses.
Jermaine and Adele Salmon from NFJ Juices at the Essex Vegan Festival. Picture: Neil Didsbury
There was also live music from singers Ian Haywood and Sammy B, yoga classes and a range of charity stalls, plus vegan cookery demonstrations and talks.
100% yummy. 100% vegan. A customer fills a box with cakes at the Essex Vegan festival in Colchester. Picture: Neil Didsbury
Ms Bryceson said festival-goers had not been put off by concern over the coronavirus.
Victoria Bryceson, organiser of the Essex Vegan Festival in Colchester, says the popularity of a plant-based diet continues to grow.. Picture: Neil Didsbury
She added 'We will be back next year, and will be discussing the next event as soon as we have packed up!'
Some of the tasty treats on offer at the Essex Vegan Festival in Colchester. Picture: Neil Didsbury Jason Winter from Bumble Beer, based in Holland-on-Sea, with the wildlfower seed packaging his product is delivered in, to encourage bees, at Essex Vegan Festival. Picture: Neil Didsbury Halva desserts from Sesame Kingdom at the Essex Vegan Festival in Colchester. Picture: Neil Didsbury Chargrilled stuffed peppers proved popular at the Essex Vegan Festival at Charter Hall in Colchester. Picture: Neil Didsbury