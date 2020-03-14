Video

WATCH - Vegan festival brings out crowds as meat-eaters try plant-based hot dogs and burgers

Jack Davis, 21 from Colchester could not wait to tuck into his 'Dirty Vegan Burger' at the Essex Vegan Festival in Colchester. Picture: Neil Didsbury Archant

Crowds turned out for the Essex Vegan Festival in Colchester - including meat eaters who were tempted by a taste of plant-based food.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Melissa, Marley, Mia and Carlos Ghuman loved the fresh fruit juices at the Essex Vegan Festival in Colchester. Picture: Neil Didsbury Melissa, Marley, Mia and Carlos Ghuman loved the fresh fruit juices at the Essex Vegan Festival in Colchester. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Event organiser Victoria Bryceson said: 'It has been really good. We have had a lot of non-vegans. There were people who said they were big meat eaters, who tried vegan hot dogs and burgers.

"I'll have that one please?" A youngster eyes up the yummy doughnuts at the Essex Vegan Festival in Colchester. Picture: Neil Didsbury "I'll have that one please?" A youngster eyes up the yummy doughnuts at the Essex Vegan Festival in Colchester. Picture: Neil Didsbury

'Some of them said they wouldn't have known it wasn't meat. They went away really happy.'

Too good to eat? The cakes and pastries by Vegan Sweet Tooth London proved popular at the Essex Vegan Festival in Colchester. Picture: Neil Didsbury Too good to eat? The cakes and pastries by Vegan Sweet Tooth London proved popular at the Essex Vegan Festival in Colchester. Picture: Neil Didsbury

She added that around 1,500 people had gone along to the festival. The event was held at the Charter Hall in Colchester, with 85 stalls, featuring a huge range of foods including Greek, Indian, Chinese and Italian cuisine as well as cakes and cheeses.

Jermaine and Adele Salmon from NFJ Juices at the Essex Vegan Festival. Picture: Neil Didsbury Jermaine and Adele Salmon from NFJ Juices at the Essex Vegan Festival. Picture: Neil Didsbury

READ MORE - 'I loved this veggie cafe'

There was also live music from singers Ian Haywood and Sammy B, yoga classes and a range of charity stalls, plus vegan cookery demonstrations and talks.

100% yummy. 100% vegan. A customer fills a box with cakes at the Essex Vegan festival in Colchester. Picture: Neil Didsbury 100% yummy. 100% vegan. A customer fills a box with cakes at the Essex Vegan festival in Colchester. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Ms Bryceson said festival-goers had not been put off by concern over the coronavirus.

Victoria Bryceson, organiser of the Essex Vegan Festival in Colchester, says the popularity of a plant-based diet continues to grow.. Picture: Neil Didsbury Victoria Bryceson, organiser of the Essex Vegan Festival in Colchester, says the popularity of a plant-based diet continues to grow.. Picture: Neil Didsbury

She added 'We will be back next year, and will be discussing the next event as soon as we have packed up!'

Some of the tasty treats on offer at the Essex Vegan Festival in Colchester. Picture: Neil Didsbury Some of the tasty treats on offer at the Essex Vegan Festival in Colchester. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Jason Winter from Bumble Beer, based in Holland-on-Sea, with the wildlfower seed packaging his product is delivered in, to encourage bees, at Essex Vegan Festival. Picture: Neil Didsbury Jason Winter from Bumble Beer, based in Holland-on-Sea, with the wildlfower seed packaging his product is delivered in, to encourage bees, at Essex Vegan Festival. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Halva desserts from Sesame Kingdom at the Essex Vegan Festival in Colchester. Picture: Neil Didsbury Halva desserts from Sesame Kingdom at the Essex Vegan Festival in Colchester. Picture: Neil Didsbury