Enjoy movies and music at Euston Hall’s Drive-In Experience

The Drive-in Experience will be screening classic films this weekend at Euston Hall on the Suffolk border Picture: Out of Space Events Archant

It seems that the summer of 2020 has seen the widespread rebirth of the Drive-In Movie and this weekend sees a four day marathon of movies and music at Euston Hall, on the Suffolk-Norfolk border which has been called The Drive-in Experience.

The giant screen being erected for the Drive-in Experience . Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN The giant screen being erected for the Drive-in Experience . Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Staged by Out of Space Events, this spectacular drive-in event has been curated to bring a little laughter and a little wonder into these long summer days. Spanning music and movies on the biggest outdoor screen the line-up promises to satisfy a myriad of different entertainment tastes.

Even the notoriously unreliable British weather won’t be a problem because the screenings can go ahead rain or shine. The music or film soundtrack will be broadcast to you via a FM channel in your car.

The films on screen include Grease, Mamma Mia!, Frozen 2, Dolittle, Dirty Dancing , The Lion King, The Greatest Showman, Rocketman, Bohemian Rhapsody, Th Back to the Future Trilogy and Lost Boys.

Music includes DJ Dave Pearce, Live Daft Punk tribute and Bruno Mars tribute. The four day event, running from Thursday August 20 to Sunday August 23, has been organised by Norwich promoter Elliot White, who normally runs retro-themed club nights in venues such as Epic Studios and OPEN Norwich.

Mr White said: “With the situation at the moment with coronavirus it has been vital for me to adapt, so I have come up with a variety show that runs across four days.

“People buy a ticket per car for an individual event and it is contact-free with a show midday, late afternoon, early evening and late evening.

“We will also have food and drink and we are using local vendors, with options such as nachos, pizzas and burgers, and it can be ordered online and it will be delivered to your car.

“My background is in music so I wanted to bring people a show that wasn’t just one theme and supported local talent.

“Drive-In events will have a respectful but happy atmosphere where friends come together, in a social distance safe way and where you can support local produce, businesses, creatives and producers.”

Tickets cost £35 per car for up to five people, or £5 per extra person, and are on sale at https://driveinexperience.uk/

Daily Schedule

Thetford, Euston Park

Thursday August 20

6pm: Grease

9pm: Mamma Mia

Friday August 21

Noon: Frozen 2

2:30pm: Dolittle

5pm: Dirty Dancing

8pm: Dave Pearce/Live Daft Punk Tribute/Bruno Mars Tribute

Saturday August 22

noon: Lion King

3:15pm: The Greatest Showman

6pm: Bohemian Rhapsody

9pm: Rocketman

Sunday August 23

Noon: Back to the future

2:45pm: Back to the future 2

5:30pm: Back to the future 3

8:45pm: Lost Boys