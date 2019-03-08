Everything you need to know about Bardfest 2019

The Feeling Picture: BARDFEST Archant

A music festival which started as a few bands on the back of a trailer is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year with two headline acts from the pop world.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

An overhead shot of the festival Picture: ALEX COE/BARDFEST An overhead shot of the festival Picture: ALEX COE/BARDFEST

What and where is it?

The Bardfest music festival first began 10 years ago as a village celebration in Bardwell, near Bury St Edmunds. It has now grown into a two-day music festival featuring top acts as well as local talent.

This year's event will be the second at the new venue of Church Meadow, in Church Road, and satellite navigation users should use the postcode IP31 1AH.

When is it?

An earlier Bardfest Picture: BARDFEST An earlier Bardfest Picture: BARDFEST

This year's event will take place on Friday, July 5, and Saturday, July 6.

Who's playing?

Topping the bill on the Friday is pop rockers The Feeling, while on Saturday the headliners will be indie act Scouting for Girls.

Other acts peforming over the two days include Little Triggers, Rats, Bias, Emily Gray, Young Garbo, Caswell and Robin Dicker.

Scouting for Girls will play at Bardfest Picture: TOM VAN SCHELVEN Scouting for Girls will play at Bardfest Picture: TOM VAN SCHELVEN

What else is going on?

As well as live music and camping, there is a wealth of other entertainment on offer at the event.

There's a real ale and cider festival and a gin, prosecco and Pimm's bar. There is also birds of prey, children's entertainment and crafts over the two days.

Can I camp out?

The original Bardfest in 2010 Picture: BARDFEST The original Bardfest in 2010 Picture: BARDFEST

You may also want to watch:

Yes you can. A camping inclusive ticket allows access to the campsite and its facilities for Friday and Saturday nights.

Tickets are for all weekend only. The campsite is based behind Church Meadow, a stone's throw from the festival entrance.

A number of caravans and campervans can also be accomodated and individual camping inclusive tickets will need to be purchased for each occupant of the caravan/campervan as well as the vehicle supplement.

Is parking free?

Yes it is.

How many people are likely to be there?

Organiser Stephen Larder said he is expecting around 5,000 people over the two days, with around 500 people camping over the weekend.

How do I get tickets?

Entry to Bardfest will be ticket only - there will be no sales on the gate. Tickets are cheaper the sooner they are purchased. Day tickets are currently available from £17.50 and weekend tickets cost £30.

To buy tickets, visit the festival website here.

A word from the organiser

Mr Larder said: "We've already sold twice as many tickets as we had this time last year.

"What started as a few bands on the back of a trailer has since grown into a two-day festival. This will be the second year at the new venue with established headliners as well as some of the best new music from around the region.

"It's a great chance to people to enjoy some live music with a pretty rural backdrop.

"All profits are reinvested into the village sports club's facilities and equipment."