Peter Burman exhibition in aid of Macmillan Cancer Research

Leading Suffolk artist Peter Burman is to hold a solo exhibition in aid of the charity that helped his wife as she was treated for cancer.

Peter, who is known for his landscape pictures of Suffolk and Norfolk, will be holding the exhibition

in Eyke, near Woodbridge, with all proceeds going to Macmillan Cancer Research.

It opens on Friday May 17 and runs until Sunday May 19.

Peter's wife, Mona, was diagnosed with myeloma nearly seven years ago but after undergoing treatment and regular visits to Ipswich Hospital, she is now in remission.

He said he now wanted to give something back in gratitude to the care delivered by Macmillan at the hospital's oncology unit, along with information and support provided by the charity.

Peter said: "Following the exceptional care my wife, Mona has received in the Woolverstone wing at Ipswich hospital, I wanted to give back to Macmillan who have been there every step of the way."

Whilst Mona underwent treatment, Peter dedicated much of his time to caring for his wife.

It has been two years since he has been able to work again in his studio and is now in a position to be able to hold an exhibition.

He said: "My influences as an artist are the wonderful atmospheric characteristics of the Suffolk and Norfolk countryside, which are captured in this exhibition."

Alexandra Haswell, Macmillan's Regional Fundraising Manager in Suffolk said: "I am delighted to be able to work with Peter, who is not only a talented artist but an inspiring fundraiser.

"For Peter to have donated all his paintings to be sold to raise funds for people affected by cancer in Suffolk is wonderful and hope the event will be well supported.

"The money raised will ensure we're able to offer emotional, practical and financial support to cancer patients in Suffolk.

"It's thanks to the continued support from people like Peter, who fundraise for us and donate so generously, that we we're able to help people with cancer live life as fully as they can."

The exhibition is open between 10am and 4pm at The Rookery, off Hollesley Road, in Eyke, IP12 2RR, by kind permission of the Sheepshanks family. Entry and parking are free.