Gallery

Your photos of Easter egg hunts in the garden during lockdown

Violet Ellis in Witnesham, in her garden which backs on to a field Picture: FAYE ELLIS Faye Ellis

Even during lockdown, children have been enjoying the fun of Easter eggs at home - as your photos show.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Rocco Chiverton searching for eggs at his home in Norfolk Road, Ipswich. Picture: JEN CHIVERTON Rocco Chiverton searching for eggs at his home in Norfolk Road, Ipswich. Picture: JEN CHIVERTON

Although events at many attractions and parks across the area sadly couldn’t take place this year, many families in Suffolk staged their own hunts at home - hiding eggs in the garden or around the house.

Lennie hunting for eggs at his home in Bury St Edmunds Picture: MICHELLE FROST Lennie hunting for eggs at his home in Bury St Edmunds Picture: MICHELLE FROST

And it’s clear from the delighted smiles of these youngsters that they enjoyed tracking down colourful chocolate treats as much as ever.

One youngster pictured here, Evie, even made her own Easter bonnet for the occasion.

Evie wearing an Easter bonnet she made at her home in the Holywells area of Ipswich Picture: ABBIE CURTIS Evie wearing an Easter bonnet she made at her home in the Holywells area of Ipswich Picture: ABBIE CURTIS

READ MORE - Adorable quad lambs born on small Suffolk farm

Fortunately, the sun was shining across the area on Easter morning, when most of the events were held, even though storms struck the county later in the day.

Rocco Chiverton searching for eggs at his home in Norfolk Road, Ipswich. Picture: JEN CHIVERTON Rocco Chiverton searching for eggs at his home in Norfolk Road, Ipswich. Picture: JEN CHIVERTON

Some families posted Easter egg hunt photos on social media, including Joe Cullen’s picture from Instagram.

Violet Ellis aged three, with her bunny bucket Picture: FAYE ELLIS Violet Ellis aged three, with her bunny bucket Picture: FAYE ELLIS

• Do you have photos to add to our gallery? Email newsroom@archant.co.uk

Mia and Jasmin in Ipswich Picture: HAYLEY WALKER Mia and Jasmin in Ipswich Picture: HAYLEY WALKER

You may also want to watch: