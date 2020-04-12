Your photos of Easter egg hunts in the garden during lockdown
PUBLISHED: 18:42 12 April 2020 | UPDATED: 19:24 12 April 2020
Faye Ellis
Even during lockdown, children have been enjoying the fun of Easter eggs at home - as your photos show.
Although events at many attractions and parks across the area sadly couldn’t take place this year, many families in Suffolk staged their own hunts at home - hiding eggs in the garden or around the house.
And it’s clear from the delighted smiles of these youngsters that they enjoyed tracking down colourful chocolate treats as much as ever.
One youngster pictured here, Evie, even made her own Easter bonnet for the occasion.
READ MORE - Adorable quad lambs born on small Suffolk farm
Fortunately, the sun was shining across the area on Easter morning, when most of the events were held, even though storms struck the county later in the day.
Some families posted Easter egg hunt photos on social media, including Joe Cullen’s picture from Instagram.
• Do you have photos to add to our gallery? Email newsroom@archant.co.uk
You may also want to watch:
If you value what this gives you, please consider supporting our work. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.