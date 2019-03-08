17 great family days out in August for free - or nearly!

Of course, East Anglia is full of endless places to explore for free - from parks and countryside to our beautiful beaches. Here are ideas for 25 free or cheap events and activities around the region.

While admission for most of these is free or low-cost, there may be charges for parking or extra activities.

Cromer Carnival Game and Country Fair

Cromer Carnival is celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2019, with a packed programme, running from August 17 to 23, including both free and paid activities. On Monday, August 19, the game and country fair on the carnival field offers free entry. with activities including children's sports, a sheep show, falconry, heavy horses and a ferreting demonstrations. For more details of the whole carnival week, see the website: www.cromercarnival.co.uk

Elmer's Big Parade Suffolk, Ipswich

You can spend a great day out finding the 55 colourful elephants around Ipswich, based on the much loved children's character. There are also 84 Young Elmers grouped in their Learning Herds. A parade map showing where they all are is available from locations around the town, with a suggested donation of £1, in aid of St Elizabeth Hospice, The parade is running until September 7. For full details, visit: elmersbigparadesuffolk.co.uk

Crabbing at Cromer and Walberswick

Cromer is world-famous for its crabs, and will be staging the World Pier Crabbing Championships on Sunday, August 25, with a registration fee of £1 per line, per competitor. Walberswick is Suffolk's capital of crabbing, and another great place to go for a fun and inexpensive day out. Just remember to look out for the crabs and treat them gently! Adding rocks and seaweed to your bucket will help replicate the crab's environment.

Summer Reading Challenge

Norfolk, Suffolk and Essex Libraries are all running Reading Challenges on the theme of Space Chase. Children can join in free, collecting stickers and rewards for the books they read, and receive certificates and medals when they finish.

Clacton Airshow

One of the biggest free days out in the region is Clacton Airshow, taking place this year on August 22-23. Official opening times are 11am to 9pm on the Thursday and 11am to 5pm on the Friday. The event is centred on the West Greensward, Marine Parade West. Among flights confirmed so far for this year are the RAF Battle of Britain Memorial Flight, Tigers Parachute Team and OTTO the helicopter. There will also be fireworks on the Thursday evening. While this is a family event, some of the louder, faster jets can be noisy, so organisers advise that you may want to take ear defenders!

Norfolk and Suffolk Aviation Museum, Flixton

This museum offers free admission, although donations are appreciated, and has an impressive array of exhibits. Over the summer is is open from Sunday to Thursday, and also on Saturdays until August 31. On Sunday, August 11 there is an RAFA and Veterans Day, which is expected to include a flypast by the RAF Battle of Britain Memorial Flight Dakota. Norwich and District Vintage Motor Cycle Club will also be present.

Bourne Fun Day, Ipswich

This family fun day will be held in Bourne Park, Ipswich, from 12noon to 4pm on Wednesday, August 7. Activities include Rocky's Animals interactive animal display, a dinosaur experience, a Nerf game and vintage vehicles. It will all be free except for a funfair, which will charge for rides.

Aldeburgh Carnival

One of Suffolk's biggest carnivals will be held over the weekend of August 17-19. Carnival Day is the Monday, with the procession, food and craft stalls and a firework display and lantern procession in the evening. Saturday is Music Day, with varous acts performing in different venues across the town, and Sunday is sports day, including children's races. There are also lots of other events all through the three days.

Beccles Harvest Moon Festival,

The popular music festival takes place on August 10 this year, running from noon to 9pm. There is a £1 admission charge, and a £2 all-day parking charge. Acts set to appear include the Coral Cross Band, Jake Aldridge, Lisa Jane and Coronation Kings. The event will include food and craft stalls and family fun activities, including slime-making.

Thorpeness Regatta and Fireworks

You can catch the annual regatta on Friday, August 22 and Saturday, August 23. There will be fireworks and decorated boats on the Saturday from 8.30pm to 10.30pm, but it's advisable to arrive early as this is a very popular event. A one-way system will be operating from 6pm.

Downham Market Water Festival

The centrepiece of this festival on August 11 is its Dragon Boat races, while fun on-shore activities include local food stalls, arena events, crafts, trade and charity stands. Entrance to the festival, on the riverbank around Hythe Bridge, is free from 10am, and parking is also free.

Ipswich Maritime Festival

This free event returns over the weekend of August 17-18, with all sorts of activities and fun on Ipswich Waterfront. There will be pirates and sailors, historical re-enactments, street entertainment, live music and much more. A firework display will be held on the Saturday night.

Thetford and Rendlesham Forests

If you're looking for somewhere with some shade on a hot day, a visit to the forest is ideal. Both Thetford and Rendlesham have large outdoor play areas, picnic sites, cycling and walking trails and other activities. At Rendlesham, you can discover sculptures in Tangham Wood and take a walk around the UFO trail. Some of the forest car parks do charge.

Market Gates Shopping Centre, Great Yarmouth

If you fancy a day out shopping but want to entertain the children too, this shopping centre is offering free activities every Thursday during the school summer holidays, starting at 11am. On August 8, there will be a fun introduction to circus skills, including juggling, hula hooping and plate spinning, followed by displays by magician Trevor Cline on August 15. Then on August 22 the centre will host wildlife displays by Bryan Patterson, including meerkats, pygmy hedgehogs, snakes, scorpions and hissing cockroaches, and on August 29 children can get creative at summer craft workshops.

Play Days, Norwich

Aimed at younger children up to eight, these free events are being held in neighbourhood parks around the city over the holidays. Each event runs from 11am to 2pm. Attractions include Dave Doughnut family fun magic show, Foolhardy Circus, puppet making with Matt Reeve, garden fairy wand and summer nature crown making with Genevieve Rudd and fun soft play equipment for children up to five. Take a picnic! For full details of the dates and venues, visit: www.norwich.gov.uk/info/20348/events_2019

Kids' Theatre, Norwich

Free outdoor theatre sessions for children are being held every Friday in August, at 11am in Jenny Lind Park and 3pm in Waterloo Park. On August 9, the show is The Magic Circus by Magic Carpet Theatre, on August 16 it's an adaptation of The Wind in the Willows by The Cat's Grin Theatre Company, and on Friday, August 23, The History of England (the best bits) by BZ Ents,

Needham Lake, near Stowmarket

This countryside site is completely free to visit, including its car parks. Enjoy seeing the ducks and wildlife, have a game of Poohsticks on the bridge over the river and take a walk round the lake. Older children can tackle the den-building area, and there's play equipment suitable for younger ones.

East Anglian Dragon Boat Festival, Oulton Broad

Up to 40 crews are expected to do battle in the charity dragon boat festival, which this year takes place on Saturday, August 31, running from 9am to 5pm. Admission to the event, in Nicholas Everitt Park, is free for spectators. As well as the races, there will be family entertainment and food stalls.

Bury St Edmunds Food and Drink Festival

This year, the free two-day foodie feast will be held on Sunday, August 25 and Bank Holiday Monday, August 26. As well as appearances by celebrity chefs Nick Nairn and Dean Edwards, the festival also has lots of activities lined up for children, such as the always popular man-made beach, street entertainment and a mini farm, plus fairground rides.

Our Superhero World, Waterloo Park, Norwich

Take your children along to this family fun day on Thursday, August 29, which aims to make children aware of the "real-life superpowers that are all around us". Activities include an animal superhero trail, a free children's show on a science theme, making your own slime, getting up close to creepy crawlies, and free face-painting. The day runs from 10am to 3pm.

Family Heritage Treasure Trail, Colchester

Discover the town's historical highlights this summer by picking up a trail map from Visit Colchester HQ in Hollytrees Museum, or downloading it from the Visit Colchester website. There is a choice of two routes, a longer version or a shorter one in the town centre. When you return a completed map, you will receive a prize. Along the way, all the town centre's museums and art galleries are free to visit, except for Colchester Castle.

Redwings Horse Sanctuary, Caldecott and Aylsham

You can see more than 110 horses, ponies, donkeys and mules at the Redwings Caldecott visitor centre at Fritton, which is the biggest of its kind in the UK. The smaller Aylsham sanctuary has 50 four-footed residents, including a herd of Shetlands. Both centres are open daily from 10am to 4pm until September 9. Admission and parking are free, but there are charges to take part in some special holiday activities. The facilities include picnic areas and cafes, and at Aylsham there is also a children's play areas.

Southwold Pier

If you're heading to Southwold, be sure to visit the pier. Admission is free, and there are attractions including Tim Hunkin's eccentric Under the Pier Show, with various bizarre interactive machines. There are also little brass plaques to admire, with wonderful memories from visitors who love the town.

Clare Castle Country Park

This varied country park near the Essex border includes the remains of a 13th-century stone castle keep, which is an ideal area for a picnic. There is also a playground and there are plenty of interesting footpaths to explore, along the old railway line.

Abbey Gardens, Bury St Edmunds

The whole area is full of beautiful parks where you can spend the day out, but Bury's Abbey Gardens have everything, including the ruins of a Benedictine abbey. As well as the excellent play area, there is an aviary including canaries, budgies, ducks and finches. The park's many attractions include the rose garden, riverside area, sensory garden with scented herbs and plants, and water garden, plus a special wildlife feeding area.