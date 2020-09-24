11 activities to keep the family entertained this weekend

What can you do this weekend in Suffolk?

From geocaching, to drive-in movies and being the first person in the UK to see the sunrise – here are 11 Covid-friendly activities to keep families entertained in Suffolk this weekend.

Be the first person in the UK to watch the sunrise at Lowestoft's Ness Point.

Despite some coronavirus restrictions being lifted and most businesses now fully reopen, there are still limited large-scale events on the Suffolk calendar.

Here we have picked some socially-distanced events and activities to inspire you as we head into the weekend.

Watch the sunrise at the UK’s most easterly point

If you are an early-riser, then what better way to start the weekend than being the first person in the UK to see the sunrise.

Be the first person in the UK to watch the sunrise at Lowestoft's Ness Point.

Head to Lowestoft’s Ness point – the most easterly point in the country – and you’ll be able to watch the first rays shine out over the horizon.

The first light will be shortly after 6am, so if you arrive early you can set up camp ready for the sunrise.

The view will be worth it.

Paddle board at Mersea Island

Caswell, Suffolk's rising star, will be performing a socially-distanced event in Ipswich on Saturday.

A new kayaking business called Clacton Kayak Rental has opened for water sports lovers and serves, Clacton, Mersea and the surrounding areas.

You can hire out both kayaks and paddle boards by getting in touch with them online.

Watch Caswell perform at Cult Cafe

Stuck for something to do on Saturday night and missing the feeling of being at a concert?

You could take a trip to Rendlesham to head on the famous UFO trail.

For a special first post-lockdown show, Suffolk star Caswell will be returning to Ipswich and performing at The Common Ground - a new collective space outside the student union bar Cult Cafe.

The evening will adhere to all social distancing guidelines with a maximum of six people to a table and names and contact details taken for track and trace.

This event is also now free entry, with music starting from 6pm and closing by 10pm in line with the government’s curfew.

Walk the UFO Trail at Rendlesham Forest

Audiences are being treated to 12 movies in four days at Trinity Park's drive-in film experience at the end of September

Did aliens really land in Suffolk? You’ll have to visit the sight of Britain’s Roswell to find out.

In late December 1980 a number of USA armed forces personnel saw a series of unexplained lights in the forest near RAF Woodbridge, giving life to what would soon become one of the most heavily analysed UFO incidents in the world.

The UFO Trail at Rendlesham Forest is an easy three-mile walk – perfect for families - which was created to pay tribute to those sightings.

There’s even a mock UFO to discover somewhere along the route.

Ed Sheeran with photographer Mark Surridge at the Ed Sheeran: Made in Suffolk exhibition at Christchurch Mansion, Ipswich, which is closing in November

Watch a drive-in movie at Trinity Park

A number of different screenings are available over the weekend for all the family to enjoy.

If you’re fed up of spending your Saturday night on the sofa, you can swap it for a seat in your car watching a family favourite. You can even kit out the boot of your car with a blanket, fairy lights, pillows, popcorn and snacks, for the full American drive-in experience.

A Grease sing along and the Joker are being shown on Friday evening.

On Saturday, you can choose between Trolls World Tour, Singin’ in the Rain, The Greatest Showman sing along and a Bohemian Rhapsody sing along.

While Toy Story 4, Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again, La La Land and Pretty Woman are available to watch on Sunday.

For full timings and tickets see here.

Go Geocaching

If your children love an adventure then geocaching is the best way to explore Suffolk’s gorgeous landscapes – either on foot or bike – while searching for hundreds of hidden treasures.

A cache is a small plastic container with a logbook and pencil and can come in all shapes, sizes and degrees of difficulty.

To find them, you will first need to download the Geocache app at www.geocaching.com and create an account. Then you can discover a whole world of treasures here in Suffolk.

Every cache and its coordinates are listed on the app, some for free, while others require a monthly subscription.

The idea is that once you’ve found the cache you sign and date the logbook, leaving any comments you wish, before carefully replacing it ready for the next geocacher to discover.

Shop at Trinity Park Antiques and Vintage Market

Dealers from all over the country will be selling a huge selection of items inside the cattle building and outside too.

It’s the first fair at the show ground this year and to mark the events tenth anniversary guests go free.

Head down to Trinity Park and see what you stumble across.

Visit the Ed Sheeran: Made in Suffolk exhibition

If you haven’t visited the once in a lifetime landmark exhibition, then you need to be quick as it closes in November.

This exclusive exhibition features portraits by renowned artist Colin Davidson and photography by Mark Surridge as well as personal items portraying Ed’s journey from Suffolk school boy to global superstar.

You will need to book a ticket online before you visit Christchurch Mansion and guests will be required to abide by social distancing at all times.

A Live Stream with Graham Norton

Popular chat show host Graham Norton will be discussing his life, career and what inspired him to write his most personal story to date.

The event is being promoted by The Apex at Bury St Edmunds and will be available to watch live on Sunday evening at 6.30pm for £15, or £20 with a signed book.

Graham will be celebrating the publication of his new novel ‘Home Stretch’ which tells the tale of a tragic accident involving a group of friends in a small Irish community.

It is definitely an uplifting way to prepare for the week ahead.

Rock painting and hunting

It started with the discovery of a few mysterious stones, but now hundreds of rocks have been delicately painted by budding artists – and even children – with thousands of people joining in a craze to find them hidden across Suffolk.

It’s an easy way to keep the kids entertained indoors by painting their own, and then it also gets them out and about looking for other creations.

During the coronavirus outbreak they have been a great way for communities to thank the NHS and come together as one.

Archery lesson

Learning a new skill is a great way to keep active and engaged at the weekend.

Woods O Wisdom Bushcraft in Springvalley Lane, Colchester, is hosting one hour archery sessions under the guidance of a qualified archery instructor.

It costs £15 per person and is a great way to have fun while letting some arrows loose!

There is a maximum of five people per session and a face mask is required for close tuition.

All equipment will be sanitized before and after issue – see here for more details.

