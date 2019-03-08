Video

Suffolk's Maui Waui Festival offers different musical mix plus circus and cabaret

Night time at Maui Waui Festival which offers a unique blend of music, circus and cabaret Photo: Jerry Tye Archant

The Maui Waui Festival is one of Suffolk's most diverse and intriguing weekend events. Mixing circus with a wide variety of music, it offers something for everyone: including families. We take a look at this year's line-up

It's a mixture of music, cabaret, circus, living art, world music and comedy, Theberton's Maui Waui Festival is celebrating seven years of family-friendly fun.

As always the Maui Waui Festival is offering an embarrassment of cultural riches over three days and nights in late August. Over the course of several years it has steadily built up a reputation for being one of the most exciting and creative festivals in East Anglia, attracting more than 100 bands, talented performers and incredible international acts, with Jamaican reggae and dub legend, Lee Scratch Perry headlining this year's festival.

Maui Waui focuses on an all-welcoming family feel with lots to do for children with free entry for those 13 years and younger. It's a festival with diversity built into its reason for being. Audiences are offered the opportunity to watch world-class bands, full circus shows in a dedicated circus tent, smaller bands, acoustic acts, plus cabaret and comedy. This year sees the return of the local talent contest Maui's Got Talent, a chance for local young performers to showcase their skills and win prizes.

Creativity, art and extravagant décor is at the heart of Maui Waui. Months of creative work go into the event, both before the event and on site, ensuring that its six venues and many attractions really look the part. This attention to detail and the carnival atmosphere is what really sets this event apart from other small festivals, along with the colourful and vibrant folk who attend, all of which makes for an electric atmosphere on the site.

The Maui Waui Festival exists over six diverse arenas. The main stage is in the Big Top, featuring Electro Swing, Folk, Funk, Soul and Reggae. Anne Steel, from the festival, said: "The main stage is the biggest venue at the festival, It runs throughout the whole weekend hosting anything from small local bands to a huge 20 piece orchestra and world famous bands. The tent is filled with beautiful decor all handmade in the Maui Waui HQ - Velvet Drapes, Black and White Chequerboard, giant inflatables & much more.

"The main stage also houses our Maui Waui dressing rail - a fine selection of glad rags and dressing up gear, its all free to use and keep! You can get creative as well and create a piece of Maui Waui Artwork to display around the stage.

"Our heart and soul goes into programming and dressing this stage, we hope you will enjoy it as much as we love creating it. All the performers love showcasing here and Maui has a fast growing reputation for one of the best audiences around."

Among the acts on the main stage over the three day weekend are: Henge, Tallulah Goodtimes bringing her electro-retro jazz Goodtimes Republic show, upcoming singer Caswell as well as Slamboree, Swingrowers, Feeding the Fish and JS & The Lockerbillies along with star attraction Lee Scratch Perry.

The World Music Café Stage is an exciting addition to showcase music from around the globe, featuring late night Flamenco shows, traditional Reggae and live African music.

The 'Crime Scene' DJ dance tent plays Electro, Techno and Trance sets with amazing interior sets

Flavour Parlour Stage (from Glastonbury) showcasing some of the best live music in the UK.

Plus 2 extra DJ Stages within the main arena and The Living Art Show: talented body artists and their models, culminating with a not-to-be-missed, body art parade on the main stage on Saturday.

Anne Steel added: "This year we have the Lavrak circus tent with circus shows, cabaret and music throughout. We have Dirty Feet Productions performing in the main stage. Not forgetting Aerialism Circus performing Aerial silks both on their own rig and inside the big tops.

"We have circus shows for kids, lighting shows in the evenings and late night circus meets raunchy cabaret and burlesque. The largest of the circus areas is the Cloud 9 Big Top, with a long history of performing across the country and bringing guest performers to their shows, the Lavrak have you in stitches with their family themed day shows. They keep you gripped to the seat with risky evening tricks and tantalised with delight late into the night."

The festival is proud to have a green policy, recycling 80% of all rubbish on site. They use Solar energy to power the lighting around the site and have ethical trading and food standards plus only charge their food and drink vendors reasonable rates to keep refreshments affordable affordable.

"Every year Maui Waui raises money for local charities with charity auctions and other events," said Anne Steel. "Maui Waui is a 'feel-good-factor' festival, family friendly and all-welcoming, so come along and find out what all the talk is about. Don't miss one of Suffolk's best kept secrets!"

Maui Waui Festival runs from August 23 -25th 2019, at Peakhill Farm, Theberton, Suffolk IP16 4TG

For more info, videos, gallery and ticket booking visit www.mauiwauievents.co.uk