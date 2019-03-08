Book now for Santa's special Christmas meal in Constable country

You better watch out, you better not cry, you better not pout, I'm telling you why...Santa Claus is coming to town or rather he's coming to Stoke by Nayland Hotel, Golf Club and Spa.

Book Sunday brunch at Stoke by Nayland Hotel on December 1 or 15, or lunch on December 8 or 22, and you will be joined by an extra special guest - Father Christmas will be paying a visit bringing a gift for every child.

Brunch with Santa is an ideal opportunity for mums and their tots to get together ahead of Christmas. Tuck into the delicious buffet between 9.30am and 11.3am making your choice from the hot and cold options and vegetarian dishes at just £18 for adults and £10 for children aged up to 12 years, under 2s free.

Bring the family along for Sunday lunch on December 8 or 22 when there will be a free lucky dip gift for each child, plus a children's menu and plenty of entertainment to keep the little ones happily occupied throughout the afternoon.

The hotel's restaurant has a reputation for sourcing great produce from East Anglia and the three-course Santa Sunday menu includes Pinney's smoked salmon and a Lane Farm charcuterie platter for starters, while for main there's roasted Norfolk bronze turkey as well as fish and vegetarian options.

Don't forget there's a choice of four indulgent desserts including a chocolate and Boxford Farm cherry tart, profiteroles filled with Baileys cream and, of course, Christmas pudding with brandy sauce. Children up to 12 years can tuck into plum tomato soup, fish and chips or roasted Suffolk chicken followed by Meadow ice cream. The adult menu is £25 per person and the children's £12.50; under 2s free.

The multi award-winning, family-owned Stoke by Nayland Hotel is set in the heart of Constable Country, in the Dedham Vale AONB on the Essex-Suffolk border.To book a table online for Sunday brunch or lunch go to www.stokebynayland.com/events-calendar or call reservations at Stoke by Nayland on 01206 265835.