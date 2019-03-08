The Gruffalo and Aliens Love Underpants - children’s favourites come to the stage

Aliens Love Underpants is adapted and directed by Adam Bampton-Smith Picture: CONTRIBUTED CONTRIBUTED

Have you ever fancied taking your children to the theatre?

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Amazing Adventures of Pinocchio is coming to the Theatre Royal in Bury St Edmunds in April Picture: ADAM TRIGG The Amazing Adventures of Pinocchio is coming to the Theatre Royal in Bury St Edmunds in April Picture: ADAM TRIGG

At the Theatre Royal in Bury St Edmunds some favourite children’s tales are being brought to the stage this spring and summer.

The Amazing Adventures of Pinocchio - Sunday, April 7 and Monday, April 8

Immersion Theatre return to Theatre Royal after The Jungle Book in 2018 to present a new, larger-than-life musical adaptation of a much-loved classic with The Amazing Adventures of Pinocchio.

The Amazing Adventures of Pinocchio is inspired by Carlo Collodi�s fantastical children�s book Picture: ADAM TRIGG The Amazing Adventures of Pinocchio is inspired by Carlo Collodi�s fantastical children�s book Picture: ADAM TRIGG

Inspired by Carlo Collodi’s fantastical children’s book, this magical story leaps off the page and onto the stage in a “vibrant” re-telling of Pinocchio’s extraordinary adventures.

Packed with comedy, audience interaction, and a completely original score, this high-energy musical is aimed at the whole family.

Jack and the Beanstalk, presented by Full House Theatre Company, is on in April Picture: SHAUN ARMSTRONG Jack and the Beanstalk, presented by Full House Theatre Company, is on in April Picture: SHAUN ARMSTRONG

Jack and the Beanstalk - Tuesday, April 9 and Wednesday, April 10

Full House Theatre Company are back following The Owl and the Pussycat in 2018 with their “hilarious” new production of Jack and the Beanstalk.

Jack Spratt’s Dairy is struggling in a modern world, so Jack and chums put their heads together to find a solution. Should they sell the cow? Make milkshakes instead of milk? Find themselves some magic beans? Surely not?

When Jack climbs up to cloudland, he reflects on the world below and his place within it. Fathers, sons, friends and heroes, we can all be brave and bold like Jack and find our own place in the world.

Jack and the Beanstalk, presented by Full House Theatre Company, offers a new perspective on a traditional tale Picture: SHAUN ARMSTRONG Jack and the Beanstalk, presented by Full House Theatre Company, offers a new perspective on a traditional tale Picture: SHAUN ARMSTRONG

This production offers a new perspective on a traditional tale with “mesmerising” giant puppetry and original music for all family members to enjoy.

Aliens Love Underpants - Friday, May 24 and Saturday, May 25

Big Wooden Horse and Nick Brooke Limited present their production of Aliens Love Underpants, based on the best-selling children’s book by Claire Freedman and Ben Cort, adapted and directed by Adam Bampton-Smith.

Aliens Love Underpants, based on the book by Claire Freedman and Ben Cort, is on in May Picture: CONTRIBUTED Aliens Love Underpants, based on the book by Claire Freedman and Ben Cort, is on in May Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Aliens love underpants of every shape and size, but there are no underpants in space so here’s a big surprise!

This “zany and hilarious” tale is “wonderfully brought to life on stage for the very first time”.

It boasts “stunning effects, madcap action, original music and lots of aliens”.

If All The World Were Paper is a new play about falling out, making up and the joy of true friendship Picture: JIPO If All The World Were Paper is a new play about falling out, making up and the joy of true friendship Picture: JIPO

If All The World Were Paper - Wednesday, May 29

If All The World Were Paper, by Big Window and AJTC Theatre in association with Nottingham Lakeside Arts, is a “hilarious and poignant” new play about falling out, making up and the joy of true friendship.

Fred and Ted are best friends. They’ve been best friends a long, long time, but they don’t always see eye to eye. Fred likes things ‘just so’ and Ted is more ‘that’ll do’. Today, they have a job to do, together. One adventure playground, one big task, one friendship. Two grandads, two paintbrushes, two very different ways of doing things.

The Gruffalo show, which has toured the world, is coming to the Theatre Royal in June The Gruffalo show, which has toured the world, is coming to the Theatre Royal in June

The Gruffalo - Tuesday, June 11 - Thursday, June 13

Tall Stories are back following The Gruffalo’s Child in 2018 with their adaptation of the original children’s classic, The Gruffalo. Searching for hazelnuts, Mouse meets the cunning Fox, the eccentric old Owl and the party mad Snake. Will the story of the terrifying Gruffalo save Mouse from ending up as dinner for these hungry woodland creatures? After all, there’s no such thing as a Gruffalo – is there?

This production, aimed at children aged from three and their families, is full of songs, laughs and scary fun and has toured Britain and the world.

The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show in June features 75 puppets Picture: PAMELA RAITH The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show in June features 75 puppets Picture: PAMELA RAITH

The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show - Monday, June 17 and Tuesday, June 18

This critically-acclaimed production of The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show faithfully adapts four of author/illustrator Eric Carle’s stories - Brown Bear Brown Bear, 10 Little Rubber Ducks, The Very Lonely Firefly and the star of the show, The Very Hungry Caterpillar.

The production, presented by MEI Theatrical Limited, features a menagerie of 75 lovable puppets.

The Very Hungry Caterpillar celebrates its 50th birthday in 2019.

Eric Carle's The Very Hungry Caterpillar is the star of the show Picture: PAMELA RAITH Eric Carle's The Very Hungry Caterpillar is the star of the show Picture: PAMELA RAITH

•For tickets call the box office on 01284 769505, see here or visit the theatre in person.