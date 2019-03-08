Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 21°C

min temp: 9°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More

Southwold Arts Festival brings Ed Balls, Lucy Worsley and fantastic creatures to Suffolk

PUBLISHED: 14:59 03 June 2019

Parade to mark the opening of the Southwold Arts Festival Photo: Lucy Taylor

Parade to mark the opening of the Southwold Arts Festival Photo: Lucy Taylor

Southwold is staging its sixth Arts Festival later this month. We take a look at a diverse line-up which will provide eight days of community entertainment

Patron, writer and broadcaster Emma Freud opened the festival. Photo: Chris UrePatron, writer and broadcaster Emma Freud opened the festival. Photo: Chris Ure

Southwold's creative community will be extending an enthusiastic welcome to everyone when its sixth annual Arts Festival begins its eight-day celebration on June 22. The opening day will begin at noon with a street parade featuring colourful costume and dance. The theme for this year's parade is 'fantastic creatures' and there will be a wonderful array of floats and bands from Station Road along the High Street to Market Square, where they will be met for the opening ceremony by the Festival's patron Emma Freud MBE.

Along the route there will be stalls, entertainers and music and the shops will compete to provide the best window display. Sarah Green, who is part of the planning team, said: "We have chosen the theme to allow people to join in at any level. Fantastic Creatures can be anything from a fire eating dragon to a beautiful butterfly. We are always amazed by the creative costumes and hope that people will embrace the theme with enthusiasm. It is lovely when children make elaborate costumes but if they want to just put on a pair of wings, that's great too. The Street Festival has gone from strength to strength each year and is a true community event."

A detailed programme for the Street Festival will be available on the day. Highlights will include special guest Dougie the Dinosaur, The Sole Bay Singers, Wrentham Town Band, Southwold Yukes, Daisy Honey Armstrong, The Lowestoft Longshoremen, Bojangles Dancers and Bezerka Circus.

The annual event attracts thousands of people from all over the region, and the first day, will end with 'An Evening with Ed Balls', well known not just for Strictly Come Dancing, but also for his television documentaries, his days in politics and, most recently, his climb of Kilimanjaro to raise funds for Comic Relief.

Fantastic creatures is the theme for this year's street parade at Southwold Arts Festival Photo: Lucy TaylorFantastic creatures is the theme for this year's street parade at Southwold Arts Festival Photo: Lucy Taylor

You may also want to watch:

The week then continues with 30 diverse events including comedy, talks, opera, classical, jazz, blues and country music including Barry Steele telling the Roy Orbison Story; Mark Flanagan of the Jools Holland Orchestra; Hank Wangford country music legend, and the magnificent Jonathan Wyatt Big Band with its tribute to Ella Fitzgerald.

The comedy will include 'Hancock and Co', James Hurn's stunning celebration of the radio and TV classic programme. He will be providing the voices not just of Hancock, but of the entire cast.

The festival director, Lin Le Versha, said: "The Southwold Arts Festival is a charitable organisation and its aim, is to bring to Suffolk the very best in arts and entertainment. Once again, this year we have the excellent classical young musicians just starting out on their auspicious careers, to celebrated musicians, bands and entertainers who are at the very top of their professions.

Katya Jones and Ed Balls performing in the BBC show, Strictly Come Dancing. Ed Balls is speaking at the Southwold Arts Festival Photo: Guy Levy/BBC/PA WireKatya Jones and Ed Balls performing in the BBC show, Strictly Come Dancing. Ed Balls is speaking at the Southwold Arts Festival Photo: Guy Levy/BBC/PA Wire

"It really is a festival for everyone including children and families. Children from Southwold and Reydon Primary and Saint Felix Prep schools will perform in three ten-minute long 'Snappy Operas' and there will also be a huge range of talks throughout the week covering topics as diverse as Storm Chasing with BBC Look East weather presenter Chris Bell, to an evening with the ever popular broadcaster and historian Lucy Worsley."

East Anglian based group the TestostaTones will be making a rare appearance in their native Suffolk. The group, who have been voted the UKs top acapella group are hosting 'An Afternoon with the TestostaTones' at the Southwold Arts Festival on Sunday June 23.

In 2012, the group came to prominence in a 30-minute documentary about the vocal style of singing known as Doo-Wop which was broadcast on BBC Radio 2. The show featured the group talking about the timeline of the genre, exploring how the style gave birth to early Rock 'n' Roll and of course performing classic Doo-Wop songs as well as their own originals.

Tickets for all the events are available online: www.southwoldartsfestival.co.uk and by telephone: 01502 722572 or in person at the Southwold Arts Centre in Cumberland Road.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘Big’ clubs in League One: When patience was required

Jermaine Beckford and Billy Sharp scored the goals which fired Leeds and Sheffield United back to the Championship. Photos: PA

Revealed: The thousands of pounds of taxpayers’ money spent maintaining empty council properties

Belle Vue House is just one of the empty properties in Suffolk which tax payers are forced to pay for the upkeep of Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Snakes in a drain! Runaway reptile seen on Suffolk estate

A snake expert from Viking Aquatics in Ipswich believes the snake is a non venomous Northern Pine Snake Picture: STEVE BIGGS

Air ambulance called to major crash on A14

Suffolk police and the East Anglian Air Ambulance were on scene of an A14 crash that saw the road closed near Bury St Edmunds. Picture: NSRAPT

Pedestrian taken to hospital following crash in Bury St Edmunds

Police were called to the scene of the crash in Cullum Road in Bury St Edmunds at round 8.15am Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

Most Read

‘Big’ clubs in League One: When patience was required

Jermaine Beckford and Billy Sharp scored the goals which fired Leeds and Sheffield United back to the Championship. Photos: PA

Revealed: The thousands of pounds of taxpayers’ money spent maintaining empty council properties

Belle Vue House is just one of the empty properties in Suffolk which tax payers are forced to pay for the upkeep of Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Snakes in a drain! Runaway reptile seen on Suffolk estate

A snake expert from Viking Aquatics in Ipswich believes the snake is a non venomous Northern Pine Snake Picture: STEVE BIGGS

Air ambulance called to major crash on A14

Suffolk police and the East Anglian Air Ambulance were on scene of an A14 crash that saw the road closed near Bury St Edmunds. Picture: NSRAPT

Pedestrian taken to hospital following crash in Bury St Edmunds

Police were called to the scene of the crash in Cullum Road in Bury St Edmunds at round 8.15am Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Grieving parents seek answers at inquest into six-year-old’s death

Oliver Hall lost his short battle with Meningitis B in October 2017 Picture: BRYAN AND GEORGIE HALL

Donald Trump touches down at Stansted Airport

US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania arrive at Stansted Airport in Essex Picture: JOE GIDDENS/PA WIRE

The world’s best cyclists prepare for Women’s Tour in Suffolk on June 10

Last year's Women's Tour stage 1 - Framlingham to Southwold Picture: SIMON WILKINSON/SWPIX.COM

The East of England Co-op is giving away free breakfasts!

The East of England Co-op is celebrating breakfast during Sourced Locally Fortnight 2019 Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Lorry driver jailed for theft of almost 3,000 PS4 Slim games consoles

Christopher Champion, 41, of St Helens, Merseyside, has been jailed for eight years for his role in the theft of PS4 Slim consoles worth an estimated £769,000 Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists