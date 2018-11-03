Heavy Showers

Santa Claus is coming to town

PUBLISHED: 19:00 06 November 2018

Find out where you can visit Father Christmas Picture: BOB CADDICK/WYEVALE

Bob Caddick Photography

Father Christmas will be making special guest appearances in Bury St Edmunds, Ipswich and at Stonham Barns but which grotto will you be visiting?

Santa’s Grotto at Wyevale Garden Centre, Bury St Edmunds, November 17 - December 24

Whether you want to just pop in to the grotto or share a meal with the magical man you do both at this garden centre. Each child will receive a special present and get to share their Christmas list with him.

Charter Square, Bury St Edmunds, from December 1

Santa Claus is coming to town, along wit his log cabin grotto and friendly elves.

Take a break from the Christmas shopping and head to the arc shopping centre, where you’ll find festive fun for all the family.

Father Christmas will be in town every day in December until Christmas Eve when he has other plans. Admission will be by ticket only and a specific time allocated. It’ll be possible to queue to buy tickets on the day but to ensure a visit booking in advance is advised. Visit the website here for tickets.

The carousel is back this year throughout December and including New Year’s Eve. The dodgems proved fantastic festive fun last Christmas and open this year on December 15. They’ll be in place until New Year’s Eve.

Family Christmas Sparkle, Ickworth House, Bury St Edmunds, December 15, 10am-3.30pm

Enjoy traditional family Christmas activities including craft activities and making decorations. There will be stories and gifts from Father Christmas next to the Christmas tree,and children can decorate biscuits while adults warm up with a cup of mulled wine.

• Read more: How do you get the job as Father Christmas?

Glemham Hall, Little Glemham, December 1-2

Children aged three-12 are invited to meet Father Christmas in the festive surroundings of Glemham Hall. They can enjoy story time with the elves, write letters ready to send to the North Pole, watch elf training and take part in a range of Christmas crafts and workshops. Visit the website.

Suffolk Owl Sanctuary, Stonham Barns, Stonham Aspal, November 24-25, from 10am

Visit Father Christmas in his yuletide grotto with a gift for every visitor. Get a close up look at Santa’s sleigh, meet live reindeer and some of his elf helpers. Due to popularity, you can now book timed tickets to avoid the queues by calling 03456 807897 and selecting option three. There will also be a special signed session for deaf youngsters on Sunday between 10am-1pm. Santa will also be at the Stonham Barns Christmas Craft Fair Weekend at the end of November.

Easton Farm Park, Easton, December 1-24, from 9.45am

Say hello to Father Christmas, visit his elf workshop, enjoy story time and meet the animals. Visit the website for more details.

Baylham House Rare Breeds Farm, Baylham, December 1-2, December 8-9, December 15-16, December 20-23

Farmer Christmas will be stopping by the rare breeds farm to pick up supplies for his reindeer. There’s lots to do for both children and adults like Christmas skittles and getting to make your own Farmer Christmas beard. There will also be mulled wine and homemade mince pies for the adults.

Christmas Cracker, Ipswich Transport Museum, December 2, 11am-4pm

Family day with a Christmas theme. Festive decorations and entertainment then meet Santa in his grotto.

Father Christmas at the Mansion, Christchurch Mansion, Ipswich, December 15-16, 10am-3.45pm

Join Father Christmas in his grotto and take part in craft activities, hear stories and sing seasonal songs.

Blackthorpe Barn, Rougham Estate, Bury St Edmunds, November 24-December 22

Visit Santa in his miniature grotto. Ideal for ages nine and under, details are being kept hush-hush, visit their website for updates.

Felixstowe, various locations, December 1 onwards

Santa and Rudolph will tour the town’s streets and homes in their sleigh every weekday evening between 6pm-8.30pm. Arranged by the local branch of Save the Children and the Felixstowe Rotary Club.

Christmas Market and Illuminated Garden Trail, Helmingham Hall, December 1-9

Celebrations begin with a two day Christmas market on December 1-2, including many stalls, traditional refreshments, festive entertainment, real reindeer, unicorn carriage rides and visits to Father Christmas.

Christmas at Africa Alive, Kessingland, December 2-3, 9-10, 16-17 and 20-24

Children can meet Father Christmas at his grotto while also getting a fantastic surprise present at the end and get involved in some festive face painting too. And of course, don’t forget to pay a visit to all the animals and wish them a Merry Christmas.

Colchester Castle, December 8, 10am-4pm; December 9, 10am-4pm; December 15, 10am-4pm; December 16, 10am-4pm; December 20, 9.30am-4pm; December

21, 10am-4pm; December 22, 10am-4pm; December 23

Why there, why not take the Christmas trail and enter the prize draw for the chance to win a VIP guided tour of major exhibition which will open next summer?

• Do you know somewhere else Santa’s setting up his grotto this year? Send an email with the details here.

