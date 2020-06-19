We love you, Dad - heartfelt tributes for Father’s Day

Mohammed Miah with Yaqub and Julie Begum.Picture: JULIE BEGUM Julie Begum

People in the area have been paying heartfelt tributes to their dads and saying what they mean to them.

Roly Nice and John Nice at Twickenham before lockdown Picture: JO NICE Roly Nice and John Nice at Twickenham before lockdown Picture: JO NICE

Julie Begum of Suffolk New College writes: “My dad, Mohammed Miah, is a big softie. Even with the many roles he has held, he still ensures that he does right by everybody.

“He has been responsible for so many roles early on - we knew he wasn’t just our dad.

“He was the head of our extended family, a sole trader and community activist - but now, his most important role is being a grandfather.

Daughter Kim Carr can't be with dad Ray Dixon this year Picture: KIM CARR Daughter Kim Carr can't be with dad Ray Dixon this year Picture: KIM CARR

“All that have come to work with him he has nurtured to ensure they have been able to support their families. Nothing has been more important to him than family.

“I am proud to be recognised as his daughter and thank him for all that he has instilled in us. I hope that I can do as much as my dad. We love you and you still spoil your grandson too much.”

John Nice, of One Sixth Form College, Suffolk New College and Suffolk Rural, writes: “I love my dad, Roly Nice, for many reason,s but the thing that matters the most is that he is always there for you when you need him.

Kim Carr has paid tribute to dad Ray Dixon Picture: KIM CARR Kim Carr has paid tribute to dad Ray Dixon Picture: KIM CARR

“When things go wrong – he always steps up. Growing up, he worked full time as a sales representative for a multi-national firm, but still managed to find the time set up his own business, working incredibly hard to make sure that we never went without.

“Although a rugby man, he has embraced my love of football and he has been a season ticket holder at Ipswich for almost a decade.

“Rather impressively, he still continues to flummox the opposition with his unique style of spin bowling for our village cricket team at the age of 83 – although sadly, cricket has naturally been put on temporary hold for now.

Eddie Cook with family Picture: SUSIE COOK Eddie Cook with family Picture: SUSIE COOK

“A positive of lockdown is that I’ve been able to give a little bit back to my dad (and mum) who have been self-isolating. When I drop off the shopping, I always make sure he gets a newspaper.

“One of his favourite pastimes is to sit in his favourite chair and say ‘you’ll never guess what’s happened now’ when reading various stories from the local and national news.

Alex Vickery with family Picture: SUSIE COOK Alex Vickery with family Picture: SUSIE COOK

“Whilst I’ve given a little bit back, what I’ve done cannot even scratch the surface in terms of what he has done for me, my brother and sister over the years and for that – we’ll be forever thankful.

“Thanks dad, see you on the cricket field soon...”

Kim Carr from One Sixth Form College, writes: “I can’t be with my dad, Ray Dixon, on Father’s Day because he is in the Northeast.

“He’s a big fan of VW beetles and drove me to my wedding in his 1976 VW Cabrio Beetle. He was in the army for 22 years, serving in the REME. I was born in Hong Kong because my parents moved there not long before I was due to be born.

“My dad loves his grandchildren, my son Peter and my daughter Erin. He is always encouraging them to learn and try new things. He always said he didn’t want a cat - so me and my mam went and got a cat called Frankie, and my dad absolutely dotes on him - he’s such a good cat dad.

““My dad always asks for a list of jobs to do whenever he comes to visit so he can bring the right tools. We’ve been facetiming and video calling a lot though lockdown. He’s 6ft 2 and he is just the loveliest dad. I miss him.”

Susie, Cat, Charlie and Georgia sent in a message for Eddie Cook for Father’s Day, for being “the best dad and grandad in the world.” Charlie and Georgia also sent a message to Alex Vickery, from Rushmere Heath, for being the best dad in the world.

Susie wrote: “We’re not together as grandparents (Eddie) are in the extremely extremely vulnerable category, so we have not been able to spend time as a family for months. We are a close family and it has been a real struggle not to be together.”

