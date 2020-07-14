Gardening columnist has first book published
PUBLISHED: 14:58 14 July 2020 | UPDATED: 14:58 14 July 2020
Archant
A Suffolk horticulturalist has had her first book published after two decades of gardening experience and wants to share her tips on how to get the best out of your green spaces.
A Suffolk horticulturalist wants to share her tips on how to get the best out of your green space after having her first book on the subject published.
Having featured as a columnist for this newspaper over the years and with a regular slot on Felixstowe Radio, Catherine McMillan has now turned her green fingers hand to writing.
‘Gardening for the Uncommitted: What You Really Need to Know, When You Don’t Really Want to Know’ is aimed at beginners, casual gardeners or anyone who just wants to educate themselves on gardening know-how.
Ms McMillan, who works at Katie’s Garden Plant Centre and Bridge Farm Plants in Monks Eleigh, said: “In over 20 years of working in nurseries, I’ve built up a good picture of what people do and don’t know, the misunderstandings and common mistakes.
MORE: Suffolk success as eco handbag takes a bite out of the Big Apple
You may also want to watch:
“Most gardening books are aimed at people who are keen to learn everything about gardening but I thought there was a real need for something that just sticks to the essentials.
“Too many people waste money and effort on plants that aren’t suited to their growing conditions, or beat themselves up over failures that aren’t failures at all because they don’t know the basics.”
Ms McMillan began her earthly career at Chilton Quality Plants in Sudbury and often helped to run the nursery’s plant stall on Sudbury market.
With Mum Bridget also working at Bridge Farm Plants and her brother working as a gardening contractor, the green-streak runs through the family.
MORE: Still blooming in lockdown - show off the fruits of your labour
Ms McMillan said: “My aim was to create a fun, easy read. There is lots of information in the book but it is surrounded by my bad jokes and silly cartoons so people learn without feeling like they are studying for a test.”
Katie’s Garden is an independent, family run nursery in Newbourne where the majority of stock is grown on the site which is split in two, with half serving as a growing area for an extensive range of plants, while the other half is open for customers to enjoy.
The book is available to buy on Amazon or through Katie’s Garden home delivery service by here.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.