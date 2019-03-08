Historic vehicle rally journeys from Christchurch Park to Felixstowe Prom

The annual historic vehicle rally on Felixstowe prom

The Ipswich to Felixstowe Historic Car Rally celebrates its 49th year this weekend Up to 500 vintage vehicles participate in the event, starting in Christchurch Park, Ipswich. On Sunday May 5, the vehicles make a 10 mile journey through Ipswich, along the A14 and Trimley, ending up on the promenade at Felixstowe, where they line up and remain for a large part of the day.

This event, traditionally held on the first Sunday in May, is organised by Ipswich Transport Museum. The Mayor of Felixstowe is invited to lead the procession as a passenger in one of the historic vehicles. This year it is hoped they will be displaying a newly restored 1965 Scammell Scarab Mechanical Horse, originally operated by R&W Paul. There will also be a contingent from The 493rd Debach Airfield Museum with a selection of 1940's military hardware, around 25 assorted buses and coaches, a display of classic camper vans, hundreds of classic cars and an array of historic motorcycles.

The vehicles assemble in Christchurch Park at Ipswich from 8.30 to 10.30am, then start to leave for Felixstowe at 11am, where they are displayed along the promenade during the afternoon.