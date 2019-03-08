Partly Cloudy

Historic vehicle rally journeys from Christchurch Park to Felixstowe Prom

PUBLISHED: 12:57 01 May 2019

The annual historic vehicle rally on Felixstowe prom

The annual historic vehicle rally on Felixstowe prom

The Ipswich to Felixstowe Historic Car Rally celebrates its 49th year this weekend Up to 500 vintage vehicles participate in the event, starting in Christchurch Park, Ipswich. On Sunday May 5, the vehicles make a 10 mile journey through Ipswich, along the A14 and Trimley, ending up on the promenade at Felixstowe, where they line up and remain for a large part of the day.

The annual historic vehicle rally on Felixstowe promThe annual historic vehicle rally on Felixstowe prom

This event, traditionally held on the first Sunday in May, is organised by Ipswich Transport Museum. The Mayor of Felixstowe is invited to lead the procession as a passenger in one of the historic vehicles. This year it is hoped they will be displaying a newly restored 1965 Scammell Scarab Mechanical Horse, originally operated by R&W Paul. There will also be a contingent from The 493rd Debach Airfield Museum with a selection of 1940's military hardware, around 25 assorted buses and coaches, a display of classic camper vans, hundreds of classic cars and an array of historic motorcycles.

The vehicles assemble in Christchurch Park at Ipswich from 8.30 to 10.30am, then start to leave for Felixstowe at 11am, where they are displayed along the promenade during the afternoon.

Orwell Bridge closed in both directions due to ongoing police incident

Suffolk police have closed the Orwell Bridge on the A14 in both directions due to an ongoing incident. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Final missing Colchester black fox found dead on A12

The last of the three missing foxes has been found dead on the A12 near Colchester. Picture: RICHARD ASHTON

Supermarket shopper fleeced out of £400 for worthless power equipment

Suffolk Trading Standards officers carrying out checks Picture: SUFFOLK TRADING STANDARDS

Man taken to hospital after Orwell Bridge closure – road now re-opened

Closure of the Orwell Bridge caused gridlock in Ipswich yesterday Picture: ARCHANT

Tavis killers jailed for total of 104 years

The five people found guilty for killing Tavis Spencer-Aitkens - Kyreis Davies top left, Aristote Yenge, bottom left, Callum Plaats, top right, Adebayo Amusa, bottom right, and Isaac Calver Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

