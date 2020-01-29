Film Feast puts Monty Python and The Holy Grail on the menu with anniversary screening

Monty Python and the Holy Grail Picture: EMI FILMS/IMDB EMI FILMS/IMDB

Film Feast, the film-food-dining experience festival pioneered by the Woodbridge Riverside cinema and restaurant, was a huge success last year and is back for 2020 with a 45th anniversary screening of Monty Python and The Holy Grail.

Monty Python and the Holy Grail Picture: EMI FILMS/IMDB

The anniversary screening comes with the option of a three-course Monty Python themed menu in the restaurant to accompany the film.

The first feature film of the legendary Monty Python group takes us on a medieval quest in England, circa 932 A.D. Wise-cracking, sublimely irreverent and jaw-droppingly hysterical, this comedy will bring laughter (and coconuts) to our lives when we most need a dose of anarchic Python daring.

Monty Python and the Holy Grail follows King Arthur (Graham Chapman) who is accompanied by his trusty servant Patsy (Terry Gilliam) to seek knights to join his round table at Camelot. The quest isn't, however, as easy as it might sound: constitutional-obsessed peasants, a Three-Headed Knight and singing dancers of Camelot are only a few of the characters that our merry group of knights will come across on their journey. And was there a mention the coconuts already?

Endlessly quotable and quintessentially British, the film also later served as inspiration for the hit musical Spamalot.

The evening starts at 5:45pm with a three-course Monty Python themed dinner with film ticket (£38). The film starts at 7:45pm. For those just wanting to watch the film tickets are priced at £7.

Riverside manager and Film Feast founder Neil McGlone said: "Although this event had been planned for some time we have decided that in light of the sad news regarding Python member Terry Jones, we shall donate £1 from each ticket sold to the Alzheimers Society. We have also been in touch with local representatives from the society who should be attending the event too to highlight the valuable work they do in the community."

The 45th anniversary screening of Monty Python and the Holy Grail will be at The Riverside Theatre on Tuesday April 28. Tickets are now on sale from the cinema and online