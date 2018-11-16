Sunshine and Showers

Film review: The Ballad of Buster Scruggs is dark, stylish and wickedly funny

PUBLISHED: 08:34 19 November 2018 | UPDATED: 08:34 19 November 2018

The Ballad Of Buster Scruggs. Pictured: Zoe Kazan as Alice Longabaugh, Bill Heck as Billy Knapp. See PA Feature SHOWBIZ Film Kazan. Picture credit should read: PA Photo/Netflix. WARNING: This picture must only be used to accompany PA Feature SHOWBIZ Film Kazan.

Take a look at our review of The Ballard of Buster Scruggs which is in select cinemas and on Netflix.

‘The western is dead’ it is a phrase that the genre, despite its frequent resurgence with the likes of The Hateful Eight and Hostiles has never escaped. Joel and Ethan Coen’s sumptuous latest feature is another film that proves the western is far from dead.

Split into six anthological chapters, we see Tim Blake Nelson’s titular, rictus-grinning, warbling gunslinger wreak bloody havoc across the west in ‘The Ballad of Buster Scruggs’.

James Franco’s hapless outlaw getting his comeuppance in ‘Near Algodones’, Liam Neeson’s weary impresario and Harry Melling’s quadruple amputee performer travelling through unimpressed towns in ‘Meal Ticket.

Then Tom Waits’ dogged prospector earnestly searching for gold in ‘All Gold Canyon’, Zoe Kazan’s prospective wife taking a fateful wagon train journey in ‘The Gal Who Got Rattled’ and a group of strangers taking a final carriage ride in ‘The Mortal Remains.’

The Coen brothers dexterously handle the different tones of their western anthology, with the quietly devastating ‘Meal Ticket’ and the tragi-comic ‘Near Algodones’ serving as effective counterpoints to the ultra-violent, Looney Toonsesque humour of ‘The Ballad of Buster Scruggs’ and the upbeat ‘All Gold Canyon’.

While not all the segments entirely work – ‘The Gal who Got Rattled’ is prone to languor - they are held to together by universally superb performances. Nelson and an almost unrecognizable Waits are particularly great and Neeson turns in an impressively nuanced, near silent performance.

Dark, stylish and wickedly funny, the Coen’s latest is a magnificent, loving paean to the western genre.

Review: David O’Doherty, Ipswich Corn Exchange Friday, November 16 2018

Friday, November 16, 2018 Jason Noble
Irish comedian and author David O'Doherty Picture: ANTONY KELLY

From rambling stories about dispensing sockfulls of change into an ATM to regaling the vagaries of living with a jazz musician, Irish funnyman David O’Doherty’s latest bonkers brand of comedy proved a hit.

The 2018 Panto Guide: What’s playing in Suffolk and Essex

Friday, November 16, 2018 Andrew Clarke
Nanny Fanny (Chris Clarkson) will be battling the evil fairy Carabosse (Britt Lenting) in the Bury St Edmunds Theatre Royal pantomime Sleeping Beauty. Story, comedy and great songs are the key to a great pantomime Photo: Aaron Weight

With the Christmas season now almost upon us, our theatres are dusting down their stock of bad jokes, readying themselves for two months of festive fun. Arts editor Andrew Clarke casts an eye over the pantomimes seeking to entertain us this year

Video Enjoy a free workout with The Dreamboys in an Ipswich gym

Thursday, November 15, 2018 Megan Aldous
The Dreamboys on tour. Picture: THE DREAMBOYS/SCHEVERST PHOTOGRAPHY

Gym goers of Ipswich are invited to a free workout with exotic-dancers The Dreamboys to raise money for Children in Need.

Pantomime is still a great Christmas treat for all the family

Thursday, November 15, 2018 Andrew Clarke
There’s something special about a well-performed pantomime. Arts editor Andrew Clarke spoke to Karen Simpson, from Bury Theatre Royal, about what makes this great theatrical tradition so successful

Opinion Review: Ross Noble’s El Hablador, Ipswich Regent – Expect sore ribs, aching cheeks and absolute nonsense

Wednesday, November 14, 2018 Emily Townsend
Comedian Ross Noble performed at the Ipswich Regent theatre tonight Picture: JOHN MCMURTRIE

When you watch a comedian like Ross Noble, you’ve got to expect the unexpected.

Sir Ian McKellen is to bring Gandalf and Shakespeare to Suffolk on birthday tour

Friday, November 9, 2018 Andrew Clarke
Sir Ian McKellen who is celebrating his 80th birthday by touring the nation's regional theatres including stops at the New Wolsey, Ipswich, Colchester Mercury and Bury Theatre Royal. Photo: Oliver Rosser, Feast Creative

Acting legend Sir Ian McKellen is touring the region next celebrating his 80th birthday and raising money for regional theatre. Arts editor Andrew Clarke finds out more about this ‘must-see’ event

Have your tissues ready for emotional farewell show at Ipswich Regent from home town Strictly Come Dancing star Robin Windsor

Thursday, November 8, 2018 Wayne Savage
Robin Windsor has embarked on his final tour Picture: STRICTLY THEATRE CO

Ipswich boy and Strictly Come Dancing favourite Robin Windsor explains how wanting to finish at the top of his game and the lure of a permanent natural tan convinced him to waltz into the sunset.

Review: Trial By Laughter, by Ian Hislop and Nick Newman, New Wolsey Theatre, until Nov 10

Wednesday, November 7, 2018 Andrew Clarke
Joseph Prowen as William Hone and Nicholas Murchie as Justice Abbott in Trial by Laughter Photo: PhilipTull

Within minutes of this witty and revealing play starting, you can see what attracted Private Eye’s Ian Hislop and Nick Newman, to write this extraordinary piece of professional biography.

Abs-olutely fabulous! Dreamboys bringing new tour to region

Tuesday, November 6, 2018 Lynne Mortimer
The Dreamboys on tour. Picture:@Dreamboys/S.Cheverst Photography

Catching up with the Dreamboys on tour before their Ipswich and Kings Lynn dates, Lynne Mortimer asked them a couple of pertinent questions... oh, and a few frivolous ones too

