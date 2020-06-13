Public toilets - As lockdown eases, where can you find a loo on a day out in Suffolk and north Essex?

Some of the public toilets in Abbey Gardens have been taped up to ensure social distancing Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

As lockdown restrictions are relaxed further, many people will be hoping to spend a day out - but will you be able to find a public toilet if you need one?

Toilets in the Corn Exchange in Ipswich will be open for shoppers to use from Monday Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Toilets in the Corn Exchange in Ipswich will be open for shoppers to use from Monday Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The availability of public conveniences is vital to attracting more people into town centres, and is also a key issue for parks, beaches and other attractions. Many shopping centres are currently keeping their toilets closed.

In Ipswich town centre, it has been announced that toilets in the Corn Exchange will be open for shoppers from Monday, June 15, the day when non-essential stores are permitted to open their doors.

Meanwhile, in Bury St Edmunds, a number of toilets in the Abbey Gardens have been closed off because West Suffolk Council said “some people were ignoring social distancing rules.”

And, on the Essex coast, there have been demands for more toilets to be opened after reports of beachgoers leaving human faeces on the seafront in Frinton and Walton-on-the-Naze.

Toilets at RSPB Minsmere are open for visitors Picture: ARCHANT Toilets at RSPB Minsmere are open for visitors Picture: ARCHANT

Here are some of the places where you should be able to find an open toilet during a day out. Social distancing measures and restrictions on numbers will be in place at toilets, and they may also be closed for cleaning.

Ipswich

Christchurch Park: The toilets near the kiosk are open from 11am - 5pm, Monday to Friday, and 11am - 7pm on Saturday and Sunday.

Holywells Park: The toilets near the play area are open from 10am to 4pm daily.

Major’s Corner, Lawn Cemetery and Millennium Cemetery: All these toilets are open from 10am to 4pm daily.

Corn Exchange: From June 15 to July 3, toilets in the Limelight Bar area will be open daily from 10.30am to 4.30pm.

To enable deep cleaning, all these toilets will close promptly and there will be no admittance from five minutes before they close.

The disabled loos will be open at these sites on a strict one person in, one person out system. The council has confirmed there will be sanitising for cubicles after each use.

West Suffolk

Parks: Public toilets are open in Nowton Park, West Stow Country Park, Brandon Country Park and Hardwick Heath.

In the Abbey Gardens in Bury St Edmunds, only a small number of toilets are now open, with most cubicles being shut off to ensure social distancing.

East Suffolk

Most public toilets run by East Suffolk Council have remained open during the lockdown.

Tendring

The following public toilets are open on certain days of the week and at weekends, from 10am to 4pm:

Clacton: Pier Gap and West Greensward, Brightlingsea: West Prom, Dovercourt: Cliff Park and West End Lane, Frinton: Cambridge Road and Connaught Avenue, Harwich: The Quay, Holland-on-Sea: Brighton Road and Holland Gap, Walton-on-the-Naze: Central and Pier.

Check the Tendring Council website for a daily update on which of these toilets are open.

National Trust

The National Trust has reopened its parkland and open-air attractions, but you need to book online in advance, and slots are being booked up quickly, with many places currently being fully booked up to June 21. The stately homes themselves and many other facilities are not yet able to open, but some toilets are open at most properties, although they have limited space because of new hygiene measures. Sutton Hoo estate: The estate walks are open from 10am to 4pm and toilets are available.

Dunwich Heath and Beach: The car park and toilets are open from 10am to 4pm daily.

Ickworth House: The gardens and parkland have reopened, from 9.30am to 5pm daily. Some toilets are closed, but the disabled toilet and baby change area and toilet are open.

Anglesey Abbey: The gardens are currently open from 9.30am to 4.30pm daily. Toilets are available on entry/exit and near the house. Visitor Centre toilets are closed.

Wimpole Hall Park: The park is open from 9am to 4pm daily. The only toilets to be open are the ones at Hardwicke Gate (car park).

For details of how to book, visit the National Trust website. New tickets are released each Friday for the following week. Entry and parking are free for members, but they are still required to book.

RSPB Minsmere Nature Reserve

The reserve is now open from dawn to dusk, but the visitor centre, shop, café and hides remain closed. Toilets are open from 9am to 5pm.