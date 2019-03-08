Former Bury woman publishes ancient Egyptian novel

The King and her Children has been written by Annette Duckworth Picture: ANNETTE DUCKWORTH Archant

A book which casts new light on the story of a female pharoah who rose to power in ancient Egypt has been published by a former Bury St Edmunds woman.

Annette Duckworth Picture: SUPPLIED BY ANNETTE DUCKWORTH Annette Duckworth Picture: SUPPLIED BY ANNETTE DUCKWORTH

Annette Duckworth, who grew up in Bury but now lives in Chiswick, has written The King and her Children, which is a historical novel centred on the woman known as the pharaoh’s daughter, Hatchepsut.

Hatchepsut was only the third woman to become pharaoh in 3,000 years of ancient Egyptian history, and the first to attain the full power of the position.

Mrs Duckworth first became interested in the story when she visited Egypt on holiday around five years ago.

“Hatchepsut is one of the few female pharaohs to reign successfully in her own right, and a good deal of interest is centred on her at present,” she said.

“Especially as there are mysteries surrounding her, which this book casts new light.”

The King and her Children is Mrs Duckworth’s debut novel and has been published by Mirador. It is available on Amazon.