Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 10°C

min temp: 3°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More

Former Bury woman publishes ancient Egyptian novel

PUBLISHED: 11:56 04 April 2019 | UPDATED: 11:56 04 April 2019

The King and her Children has been written by Annette Duckworth Picture: ANNETTE DUCKWORTH

The King and her Children has been written by Annette Duckworth Picture: ANNETTE DUCKWORTH

Archant

A book which casts new light on the story of a female pharoah who rose to power in ancient Egypt has been published by a former Bury St Edmunds woman.

Annette Duckworth Picture: SUPPLIED BY ANNETTE DUCKWORTHAnnette Duckworth Picture: SUPPLIED BY ANNETTE DUCKWORTH

Annette Duckworth, who grew up in Bury but now lives in Chiswick, has written The King and her Children, which is a historical novel centred on the woman known as the pharaoh’s daughter, Hatchepsut.

Hatchepsut was only the third woman to become pharaoh in 3,000 years of ancient Egyptian history, and the first to attain the full power of the position.

Mrs Duckworth first became interested in the story when she visited Egypt on holiday around five years ago.

“Hatchepsut is one of the few female pharaohs to reign successfully in her own right, and a good deal of interest is centred on her at present,” she said.

“Especially as there are mysteries surrounding her, which this book casts new light.”

The King and her Children is Mrs Duckworth’s debut novel and has been published by Mirador. It is available on Amazon.

Most Read

Time called on another Suffolk pub as mountain of debt revealed

The Hadleigh Ram.

Armed police swoop on road near Ipswich station

Armed police and dog units are at the scene in Burrell Road, near its junction with Willoughby Road Picture: ARCHANT

Crashes on A12 and A14 after ‘freak’ hailstorm causes chaos

A damaged vehicle is recovered on the A14 at Stowmarket, with emergency crews still on the scene Picture: Mark Langford

Have you seen 15-year-old Freddie from Bury St Edmunds?

Freddie Taylor, 15, has gone missing from Bury St Edmunds Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Two popular Suffolk pubs close suddenly

The Lavenham Greyhound pub, near Sudbury Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Most Read

Time called on another Suffolk pub as mountain of debt revealed

The Hadleigh Ram.

Armed police swoop on road near Ipswich station

Armed police and dog units are at the scene in Burrell Road, near its junction with Willoughby Road Picture: ARCHANT

Crashes on A12 and A14 after ‘freak’ hailstorm causes chaos

A damaged vehicle is recovered on the A14 at Stowmarket, with emergency crews still on the scene Picture: Mark Langford

Have you seen 15-year-old Freddie from Bury St Edmunds?

Freddie Taylor, 15, has gone missing from Bury St Edmunds Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Two popular Suffolk pubs close suddenly

The Lavenham Greyhound pub, near Sudbury Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

New owners reopen doomed Suffolk pub as tapas restaurant

New owners have reopned The Lavenham Greyhound pub, near Sudbury, less than a week after it closed down. Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Watch Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert’s pre-Bolton press conference LIVE from 1pm

Ipswich Manager Paul Lambert at Bristol City Picture Pagepix

Ain’t no mountain high enough! Rugby players set for match on Mount Everest

Paul Jordan will be a part of a team taking on an incredible attempt to set two Rugby related Guinness World Records on Everest. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Father and son team look to build on success at High Easter point-to-point

Almost There and Archie Wright are entered in the opening race at High Easter this weekend. Picture: GRAHAM BISHOP PHOTOGRAPHY

The seven questions we have after episode three of ITV’s The Bay. CONTAINS SPOILERS

Art Parkinson as Rob, Morven Christie as Lisa Armstrong and Imogen King as Abbi (C) Tall Story Pictures/ITV
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists