Storm damaged soft play centre to re-open next month

Layden-Grant and Frances Seymour will be re-opening the soft play centre next month Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

A princess castle, ice cream parlour and a pizzeria are among the new additions at 4 Fun Play Centre - due to open in Saxmundham next month.

The Carlton Fun Factory sustained a lot of damage as result of Storm David in 2018 Picture CONTRIBUTED The Carlton Fun Factory sustained a lot of damage as result of Storm David in 2018 Picture CONTRIBUTED

The former Carlton Fun Factory was forced to close after being devastated by strong winds during Storm David in January 2018.

Half of the building's roof was lost during the storm with the play centre's reception area, play equipment and go-karting areas being crushed as a result.

The play centre remained empty for many months and the winter weather took its toll on the remains of the building.

In March 2019 the site was taken over by new owners, couple Layden-Grant and Frances Seymour, who had big plans to bring the centre back into use.

Now they have revealed when they will finally be re-opening the centre and here is what families can expect to find.

"It's 17 days and counting," said Mr Seymour.

"It's a massive relief. We have got so many messages asking when we are going to open.

"We have so much support locally, it's overwhelming. There are a lot of people locally who can't wait to come back."

The centre had been expected to open its doors at Easter but due to contractural issues the couple were unable to get the centre ready in time.

Now, however, bosses have confirmed that the new, revamped location will be opening on June 15.

"We are making it bigger and better than before. We have made a lot of changes," said Mr Seymour.

"Among the changes are a new ice cream and creperies, a pizza area serving handmade, stonebaked pizzas and a new soft seating area at the cafe."

The pizza menu, created by Mr Seymour's son, has been thoroughly tested by the family in the past few weeks.

And there will be new additions for energetic youngsters, including a new Disney-style castle which is set to be installed into the building in the next few weeks.

"We are very much for giving children that magical experience," said Mr Seymour.

The family have a number of other plans which they hope to bring to fruition in coming months including an app for families using the centre.

Mr Seymour said that the rennovation plans had been a real family affair with even his 12-year-old son Jensen getting involved to produce a video for the site's relaunch.

"My children are always part of what we do," said Mr Seymour.