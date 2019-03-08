Sunshine and Showers

Laura Wright performs at Framlingham Festival of Flowers and Ed Sheeran tickets up for grabs

PUBLISHED: 18:52 26 April 2019

Suffolk-born Laura Wright will be trading Twickenham for St Michael's Church Framlingham to raise money for the roof fund Picture: GARETH FULLER/PA

Suffolk-born Laura Wright will be trading Twickenham for St Michael's Church Framlingham to raise money for the roof fund Picture: GARETH FULLER/PA

PA Wire/Press Association Images

Leading Suffolk soprano Laura Wright will be hosting a special concert as part of Framlingham’s Festival of Flowers which will also offer an opportunity to win tickets to Ed Sheeran’s Ipswich concert in August.

Framlingham Festival of Flowers will be offering the opportunity to win Ed Sheeran tickets as part of their raffle. Picture: PAFramlingham Festival of Flowers will be offering the opportunity to win Ed Sheeran tickets as part of their raffle. Picture: PA

The Festival of Flowers will be staged at St Michael's Church, Framlingham from May 25-27 and will feature a range of entertainment including performances from pupils from Sir Robert Hitcham CEVA Primary School, jazz by Frank Noble and Ivan Garford on saxophone and piano as well as a gala concert by soprano Laura Wright.

Over three days, the church will host a number of complementary artistic and fundraising activities to help the Parochial Church Council maintain and beautify this important historical building. Money raised will go towards St Michael's Restoration and Development Programme.

Laura will be hosting a concert called Music for A Summer's Evening on May 25 at 7.30pm. This will highlight her trademark classical-pop crossover style which will take the audience on a journey through classical and operatic music, popular songs, musical theatre and folk songs.

Laura first shot to fame as Radio 2 Young Chorister of the Year when she was just 14 and still attending Framlingham College. After attending the Royal College of Music she has embarked on a successful solo career and is regularly seen as the Anthem singer at English rugby matches. Tickets are priced at £12 (aisle), £10 (side).

Laura Wright will be staging a gala concert in St Michael's Framlingham during the Festival of Flowers during the gala weekend Photo: Gina LongLaura Wright will be staging a gala concert in St Michael's Framlingham during the Festival of Flowers during the gala weekend Photo: Gina Long

The event will coincide with the Framlingham Gala Weekend and provide an extra dimension to the celebrations. St Michael's Church Framlingham, will be celebrating late Spring Bank Holiday with a Festival of Flowers on the theme of Special Days, which can include: Weddings, Baptism, Mothering Sunday, Easter, Pentecost, Christmas and Epiphany.

During this time, the church will be adorned with dozens of floral displays especially created by the church's dedicated and talented flower arrangers.

There will be a plant stall on the Market Hill and afterwards in the Church Porch on May 25, while at 10.30am the official opening will feature a lively programme of songs from Sing Praise, an after-school and holiday club run by St Michael's Church for children at Sir Robert Hitcham CEVA Primary School Framlingham with singing and music-making at its core.

St Michael's church, Framlingham, who will be hosting the Festival of Flowers over the spring bank holiday weekendSt Michael's church, Framlingham, who will be hosting the Festival of Flowers over the spring bank holiday weekend

Over the three days Rev. Mary Lamb, local artist and associate priest at St Michael's Church, will be giving a stained glass demonstration. Some items will be for sale with a percentage of revenue going towards the Church's Restoration and Development Programme.

There will also be Children's Arts & Crafts drop-in activities in the Children's Corner and floral wooden spoon design competition (entry £1).

On May 26 at 10am, there will be a Festival Family Service at St Michael' Church celebrating Special Days, especially Baptism, with a complementary display of photos of babies who have been baptised at the church.

Throughout the weekend there will be a raffle and tombola featuring fabulous prizes including two tickets to see Ed Sheeran in concert at Chantry Park, Ipswich (any day, 23-26 August). Raffle tickets available from Bill Bullstrodes, 27 Bridge Street, Framlingham, Tombola tickets available in Church.

Tickets for the Laura Wright concert are available from Hall Farm Butchers, 25 Market Hill, Framlingham; from Linda at St Michael's Church Parish Office Tel: 01728 621255 Email: framparish@gmail.com; and from Festival Organiser, Wendy Phelan Tel: 01728 720125 Email: wendyap@btinternet.com.

Laura Wright performs at Framlingham Festival of Flowers and Ed Sheeran tickets up for grabs

